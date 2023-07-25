Sunday faces Germany

The Colombia selection had a Triumphant debut at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023, achieving a v2-0 victory against South Korea in their first match in Group H, which also includes Germany and Morocco. The match took place at the Sydney Football Stadium.

The goals they secured the Colombian victory were scored by Catalina Usmewho converted from the penalty spot at minute 30 of the first half, and by Linda Caicedo, who scored at 38 ‘.

This victory represents a significant milestone for the Colombian team, since It is the second time in history that they have managed to win in a Women’s World Cup.

Colombia’s starting eleven for this match was made up of: Catalina Pérez in goal; Carolina Arias, Daniela Arias, Jorelyn Carabalí and Manuela Vanegas in defense; Daniela Montoya as captain, Lorena Bedoya in midfield; Linda Caicedo, Leicy Santos (substituted by Marcela Restrepo at minute 75), and Catalina Usme in the attack zone; with Mayra Ramírez as forward.

The next challenge for the Colombian National Team will be against Germany on Sunday, July 30 at 4:30 am. (Colombian time), a team that showed its power by beating Morocco 6-0 in the other group game.

La Tricolor had great support from Colombian fans who are confident that the team will continue to demonstrate their talent and fighting spirit in the upcoming matches, hoping they will advance in the tournament and make history in world women’s soccer.