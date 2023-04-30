Home » Sunday homily: Easter faith – knowing about Christ and knowing Christ | Videos | .a week
News

Sunday homily: Easter faith – knowing about Christ and knowing Christ | Videos | .a week

by admin
Sunday homily: Easter faith – knowing about Christ and knowing Christ | Videos | .a week

“You are right. I am ashamed that I know so little about Christ. But I do know this: I was a drunkard years ago. I had debts. My family was falling apart. My wife and children were afraid every time I came home. Now I don’t drink anymore, we have no debts, we are a happy family. The children can’t wait for me in the evening. Christ did all this for me. This is what I know about Christ.”

To truly know is to be changed by that knowledge.

  • Antony de Mello: Knowing Christ
  • Homily: Miro Kocúr
  • Reading from the Bible: Janka Harvanová
  • Recording: Dávid Laco

If you subscribe to the print .week for the next year, you’ll help us survive and do what we know how to do. Thank you in advance.

See also  Covid in Fvg: 29.4% decrease in cases in seven days

You may also like

Iranian President visits Syria next week

“Understanding what you want from life takes a...

Municipality of Naples – Weather alert for adverse...

Media content has become a victim of the...

Octopuses and their species

U.S. urges China to stop provocations in South...

The Assembly of Formez PA members approves the...

The Algerian military regime is playing with fire…...

Kaleidoscope

Cybersecurity, Frattasi: “Too many undeclared attacks in Italy”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy