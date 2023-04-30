Sunday homily: Easter faith – knowing about Christ and knowing Christ | Videos | .a week

“You are right. I am ashamed that I know so little about Christ. But I do know this: I was a drunkard years ago. I had debts. My family was falling apart. My wife and children were afraid every time I came home. Now I don’t drink anymore, we have no debts, we are a happy family. The children can’t wait for me in the evening. Christ did all this for me. This is what I know about Christ.”

To truly know is to be changed by that knowledge.

Antony de Mello: Knowing Christ

Homily: Miro Kocúr

Reading from the Bible: Janka Harvanová

Recording: Dávid Laco

