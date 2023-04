Man is a dominant creature. Pushing your will through sharp elbows and without a doubt trusting in your own abilities is worn. Keep the face of the winner, invincibility is valued. Losing and weakness is laughable. Because it seems that great self-confidence seems to make the difficulty of living life easier. When a person has a proper ego, it is as if it is easier to achieve what you set out to do. But how does the ego of sharp elbows react to failure?

