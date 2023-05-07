Sunday homily: The crisis of the church – the valley of dry bones

In recent years, many politicians and activists have emphasized in the public space that what they say and do is a witness to the gospel: However, they did not spread human solidarity, acceptance and understanding, rather they spread condemnation of those who are different from them. They did not bring encouragement for cooperation on new solutions for an endangered world, rather they brought condemnation of the world. How many today, in the name of fighting for traditional Christian values ​​against the corrupt West, express support for Putin’s aggression? A long time ago, Christianity did not have such a bad reputation as it has today. If we talk about the crisis, we have to tell ourselves that Christianity is also in crisis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

