Sunday Homily: Unity and Diversity

Sunday Homily: Unity and Diversity

We need to train our inner sight to be able to see both one and different at the same time: Different manifestations of one and one expressed in a combination of different manifestations. Something similar happens when we listen to music: it is necessary to hear all the individual instruments; their melodic lines, rhythmic structures, but at the same time hearing only one thing – the whole of music: the Spirit of the author speaks to us in it. Such is God’s artifact of the world—one single being manifested in a thousand forms.

