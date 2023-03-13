“You have observed a strangely increasing lashing of human nerves in these last years. We feel that something that hates humanity has thickened in the air. In the afterglow of the storm, we observe ourselves with too much compassion and others with too much detail. Well, it’s October 1939. We’ll count the months, we’ll count the days. And it seems the time has come to look for something outside of our nerves to lean on.” Robinson Jeffers

