They are always patient, reliable in driving safely through the increasingly chaotic streets of our cities. They help to increase self-confidence and establish new interpersonal relationships. And they never betray or disappoint us, not even when they are mistreated or thrown out of a place just because they have taken on the task of accompanying us at every moment of our day to make us live in freedom and fullness with the rest of society. This and much more is the world of Guide Dog for the Blindprobably the most precious of four-legged friends and working dogs.

But although there is a state law that since 1974 enshrines the right of the blind to freely access any public place or means of transport in the company of his faithful friend, these prerogatives are increasingly ignored, with a real escalation in these last few months. And this happens not only on a numerical level but also on a symbolic one, to testify how deep and pervasive the tendency to deny these rights is still. This is the denunciation of the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired (UICI) which 17 years ago established the National Guide Dog Day to enhance these wonderful animals on which so much of the autonomy and quality of life of a blind person depends and which for this reason should be welcomed and protected in any community.

But this is not the case, if even today, the news came a few weeks ago, even in one school for the blind in Naples, A young man was prevented from attending classroom lessons in the company of his Guide Dog. Or if in a hotel of Torino a blind guest had to fight for confirmation of his stay once he arrived on the spot together with his inseparable four-legged friend regularly wearing identification harness and in driving position. While it is a few months ago the episode involving the no access to the Duomo to a blind person in a modern and avant-garde city like Turin. Emblematic episodes of discrimination that from north to south affects the whole peninsula with dozens and dozens of complaints received by UICI every month.

It is in this context that UICI returns to celebrate the 17th National Day dedicated to the Guide Dog precisely with the aim of lifting a veil on the need to make known and protect the right of the blind person to be accompanied by his faithful friend in all his activities, because removing the dog means removing him too. The appointment is in Turin Sunday 16 October at 11.30 in Piazza Castello with the gathering of representatives of UICI, of APRI, school operators, families and conductors with their splendid specimens, in which citizens will be able to attend training sessions for guide dogs, at the end of a walk-procession through the streets of city ​​that will start from the Porta Nuova railway station (Corso Vittorio Emanuele II side). The program includes a moment of reflection with the institutional greetings of the national President of the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired, Mario Barbutothe president of the “Hellen Keller” Guide Dog School Regional Center, Linda Timber, by the president of the UICI Regional Council Franco Lepore, of the UICI President of Turin Gianni Laiolo, of the president of APRI Marco Bongi, and other interventions. Also, starting at 3pm demonstrations by the Canine Unit of the State Police.

“With this National Day we want to shed light on the need, now no longer postponed, to make known the rights of blind people to circulate with their guide dogs and to be able to access any public place, as required by law. They are animals, as well as wonderful, which are trained precisely to assist their conductor without causing any kind of discomfort and for this reason they should always be welcomed with joy – comments the President of the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually ImpairedMario Barbuto – While instead we are witnessing an escalation of episodes concerning public establishments, hotels, means of transport, even schools where the dog and handler are removed. This is why we have also promoted an information campaign to raise awareness of legal rights which will start from Turin and we will strive to expand its perimeter. For example, we will propose that the possibility of receiving a guide dog be extended to young people under the age of 18, who currently cannot apply for it, and we will strive to strengthen the few authorized dog training schools with new resources, to overcome the lists. of waiting that can take up to 2 years, before being able to entrust a well-trained dog to its owner “.

The regional president of UICI PiedmontFranco Lepore, he affirms: “The role that guide dogs play for blind people is not at all obvious – recalls the President of UICI Piedmont, Franco Lepore. Even today, the legislation that protects them is often disregarded. Guide dogs represent the eyes of the blind. They are irreplaceable friends and allies of blind people, they are travel companions along the road to autonomy ”.

Awareness-raising initiatives on the local issue will be organized throughout Italy through the territorial sections of the UICI. On the occasion of the Turin event, an information campaign will also be launched which included the creation of an information guide by UICI and the distribution of stickers in shops and public establishments with the words “I too have the right to enter” which starting from Turin it will then be extended throughout Italy. The UICI Guide first of all recalls the provisions provided for by law, the procedure to be followed to request a Guide Dog, the training course of these animals, the breeds of dogs most suitable for carrying out the task and on the basis of which characteristics, with all the essential advice to manage coexistence when the dog arrives in our life and how to behave when you meet a blind person with what will become his inseparable companion.