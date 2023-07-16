Sunday Rai Sport (Web and Play) 16 July 2023, live World Swimming Championships, Tour, Under 19 European Final

Like every weekend, today Sunday 16 JulyDigital-News.it (www.digital-news.it) presents you with Rai’s sports offer for the weekend on the generalist networks and within programming Rai Sports broadcast free of charge on the digital terrestrial platform (LCN 58) and on free-to-air satellite in the HD version (Sky channel 227, Tivùsat on channel 21).

SPORT ON THE GENERALIST RAI NETWORKS (RAI 1 HD, RAI 2 HD, RAI 3 HD)



ore 00:55 – RAIDUE HD:

2023 Swimming World Championships: 3rd day (live)

da Fukuoka [Giappone]

– ore 00:55 Open water – Men’s 10 km

The third day of competition at the Fukuoka Swimming World Championships also opens with cross-country swimming, with the men’s 10 km open water race. Domenico Acerenza and Gregorio Paltrinieri are competing for Italy, both chasing great results.

– ore 05:00 Women’s water polo: Netherlands – Spain

First meeting of group B between the Netherlands and Spain.

– ore 07:30 Diving – Men’s 1m Final

Men’s 1m springboard diving final. For Italy, no athlete managed to pass the preliminary competition.

– ore 09:00 Women’s water polo: Italy – Argentina

It’s time for the Italian Setterosa against Argentina in this first match of group C.

– ore 11:00 Diving – Women’s 10m Synchro Final

Women’s synchronized 10m platform diving final at the 2023 Fukuoka World Swimming Championships.



ore 14:00 – RAIDUE HD:

Column – Sports Afternoon (live)

from Rome

A window on the most important sporting events of Summer 2023: the Athletics World Championships, the Swimming World Championships and the latest news from the Tour De France.

ore 14:45 – RAIDUE HD:

Ciclismo – Tour De France 2023 15a tappa: Morzine The Portes du Soleil > Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc (diretta)

from Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc [Francia]

commentary: Andrea De Luca and Stefano Garzelli

Interviews: Ettore Giovanninelli

ore 18:20 – RAIDUE HD:

Cycling – Tour de France: Tour Replay (live)

edited by Francesco Pancani

ore 18:45 – RAIDUE HD:

News – TG Sport Sera (live)

from studio SR5 – Rome

ore 20:40 – RAITRE HD:

Football: European Championship Under 19 Final Portugal – ITALY (live)

da Of Qali [Malta]

commentary: Giacomo Capuano and Roberto Rambaudi

Radio commentary on Rai Radio Uno: Diego Carmignani and Giacomo Prioreschi

Alberto Bollini’s Azzurrini attempt the feat in the final against the very strong Portugal to conquer the European Under 19 football title after 20 years of waiting.



ore 23:45 – RAIDUE HD:

Heading: Summer Sports Sunday (live)

from the TV1 studio – Milan

In studio: Fabrizio Tumbarello

Domenica Sportiva never stops and dresses in summer to follow all the main sporting events and the transfer market.

ore 01:55 – RAIDUE HD:

Swimming World Championships – Day 4 (live)

da Fukuoka [Giappone]

TODAY ON RAISPORT (SATELLITE, DIGITAL TERRESTRIAL, TIVUSAT)

Rai Sport HD schedule for Sunday 16 July 2023

06:00 Athletics: Paralympic World Championships Day 7 – afternoon session (repeat)

commentary: Luca Di Bella and Claudio Arrigoni

Interviews: tripiscian frame

07.40 am Skeet Shooting: Mixed Skeet World Cup (repeat)

from Lonato del Garda [Brescia]

commentary: Davide Novelli and Sabatino Durante

ore 09:00 Athletics: Paralympic World Championships Day 8 – morning session (live)

from Paris [Francia]

commentary: Luca Di Bella and Claudio Arrigoni

Interviews: tripiscian frame

12:00 Section: Man and the sea

edited by Giulio Guazzini 12:30 Section: FIFA Women’s World Cup Magazine 5th Episode 13:00 2023 Swimming World Championships: 3rd day (live)

da Fukuoka [Giappone]

ore 14:00 Motocross: MXGP World Race 1 (live)

da Loket [Repubblica Ceca]

commentary: Gianluca Gafforio and Mirko Milani

ore 15:00 Skeet shooting: World Cup – Women’s Olympic Pit (direct)

from Lonato del Garda [Brescia]

commentary: Davide Novelli and Sabatino Durante

ore 16:00 Athletics: Diamond League 8th Leg (live)

da Chorzow [Polonia]

commentary: Franco Bragagna and Guido Alessandrini

Interviews: Stephen Rized

18:00 Mountain Run Primiero Dolomiti Marathon (repeat)

from Fiera di Primiero [Trento]

commentary: Gianfranco Benincasa

ore 18:30 Athletics: Paralympic World Championships Day 8 – afternoon session (live)

from Paris [Francia]

commentary: Luca Di Bella and Claudio Arrigoni

Interviews: tripiscian frame

21:30 Cycling: Tour de France 2023 – Tour di Sera (delayed) 22:15 Shooting: World Cup – Men’s Olympic Pit (delayed)

from Lonato del Garda [Brescia]

commentary: Davide Novelli and Sabatino Durante

11.15pm Section: FIFA Women’s World Cup Magazine 6th Episode 11.45pm Cycling: Tour de France 2023 – Night Tour 15th stage (rerun) 3.20am 2023 Swimming World Championships: Men’s Water Polo Australia – Greece (live)

da Fukuoka [Giappone]

commentary: Dario Di Gennaro and Francesco Postiglione

ore 04:40 2023 Swimming World Championships: Men’s Water Polo Canada – China (direct)

da Fukuoka [Giappone]

commentary: Dario Di Gennaro and Francesco Postiglione

*** There may be changes to the schedule

in relation to the different duration of the events broadcast on the channels ***

THE RACES LIVE IN STREAMING

24 ore su 24 – Live Streaming Rai Sport HD (WATCH THE LIVE)

All programming broadcast on the Rai Sport HD digital channel



ore 02:55 – Rai Play 2 (WATCH THE LIVE)

2023 Swimming World Championships: Diving – Women’s 10m Synchro (preliminary)

da Fukuoka [Giappone]

commentary: Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Massimiliano Mazzucchi



ore 02:55 – Rai Play 3 (WATCH THE LIVE)

2023 Swimming World Championships: Artistic – Teams progr. Preliminary technician (direct)

da Fukuoka [Giappone]

commentary: Enrico Catttaneo and Paola Celli



ore 09:55 – Rai Play 3 (WATCH THE LIVE)

2023 Swimming World Championships: Artistic – Mixed duet progr. Final technician (direct)

da Fukuoka [Giappone]

commentary: Enrico Catttaneo and Paola Celli



ore 16:15 – Rai Play 3 (WATCH THE LIVE)

Skeet Shooting: World Cup – Men’s Olympic Trap (direct)

from Lonato del Garda [Brescia]

commentary: Davide Novelli and Sabatino Durante



ore 18:30 – Rai Play 3 (WATCH THE LIVE)

Athletics: Paralympic World Championships Day 8 – afternoon session (live)

from Paris [Francia]

commentary: Luca Di Bella and Claudio Arrigoni

Interviews: tripiscian frame

