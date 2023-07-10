Sunday Rai Sport (Web and Play) 9 July 2023, live Tour de France, European Under 19 Football

Like every weekend, today Sunday 9 JulyDigital-News.it (www.digital-news.it) presents the Rai sports offer for the weekend on the generalist networks and within the programming Rai Sports broadcast free of charge on the digital terrestrial platform (LCN 58) and on free-to-air satellite in the HD version (Sky channel 227, Tivùsat on channel 21).

RAI SPORT SUMMER 2023 – The Rai branded schedule will be dedicated to unmissable sporting events in view of theestate which is about to start. Even in an odd year, without the World Cup and the Olympics, the public service will broadcast some of the most awaited events by the Italian public. After the final stages of the Nations League the baton will pass to the Under 21 national team engaged inEuropean category that will end on July 7th. Rai1, Rai2 and Rai Sport will follow the entire event.

July will be the month of Tour de France which will be broadcast by Rai2 in the afternoon slot, with contributions from Rai Sport, Rai Radio and RaiPlay. In the same month Rai2 and RaiPlay will follow the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka with the Italian athletes on the platform to win the most coveted medals. Not forgetting the Fencing World Championshipsscheduled in Milan, those of Cycling in Glasgow, for the first time in history open to all cycling disciplines, and those of Athletics in scena a Budapest.

Great emotions from Rai also on the net: the always very popular ones National Volleyball, men’s and women’s, they will be looking to take home the title in their respective European leagues. A sports season with great media coverage where the Italian federations can boast of being represented by champions of the caliber of Gregorio Paltrinieri, Marcell Jacobs, Gian Marco Tamberi and Paola Egonu, just to name a few.

The races on the air Rai Sport HD are also available with improved quality on channel 558 of digital terrestrial in HEVC format for TVs and decoders compatible with the signal.

SPORT ON THE GENERALIST RAI NETWORKS (RAI 1 HD, RAI 2 HD, RAI 3 HD)



ore 11:00 – RAIDUE HD:

News – TG Sport Day (live)

from the TV1 studio – Milan

ore 14:00 – RAIDUE HD:

Column – Sports Afternoon (live)

from Rome

A window on the most important sporting events of Summer 2023: the Under-21 European Football Championship, the World Athletics Championships and the latest news from the Tour De France and the women’s Giro d’Italia.

ore 14:45 – RAIDUE HD:

Cycling – Tour De France 2023 9th stage: Saint Léonard de Noblat > Puy de Dôme (direct)

from Puy de Dome [Francia]

commentary: Andrea De Luca and Stefano Garzelli

Interviews: Ettore Giovanninelli

ore 18:20 – RAIDUE HD:

Cycling – Tour de France: Tour Replay (live)

edited by Francesco Pancani

ore 18:20 – RAIDUE HD:

News – TG Sport Sera (live)

from studio SR5 – Rome

ore 23:45 – RAIDUE HD:

Heading: Summer Sports Sunday (live)

from the TV1 studio – Milan

In studio: Fabrizio Tumbarello, Claudia Garcia, Marco Fichera, Antonio Di Gennaro

Domenica Sportiva never stops and dresses in summer to follow all the main sporting events and the transfer market.

TODAY ON RAISPORT (SATELLITE, DIGITAL TERRESTRIAL, TIVUSAT)

Rai Sport HD schedule for Sunday 9 July 2023

06:00 Football: C.ti European Under 21 Final replica Batumi (GEO) Bizzotto / Stramaccioni 08:30 Man and the sea column replica Rome Giulio Guazzini 09:00 Athletics: Paralympic World Championships Day 1 – morning session (live)

from Paris [Francia]

commentary: Luca Di Bella and Claudio Arrigoni

ore 10:00 Rowing : World Cup 3′ Stage – 1st Part (direct)

Yes, Lucerne [Svizzera]

commentary: Alessandro Pirozzi and Giovanni Calabrese

12.00 Judo : Absolute Italian Championships in Teams (repeat)

from Ostia [Roma]

commentary: Fabrizio Tumbarello and Luigi Guido

ore 13:00 Ccycling: Giro Donne 10th stage Sassari-Olbia (direct)

from Olbia [Sassari]

commentary: Umberto Martini and Giada Borgato

ore 14:00 Rowing : World Cup 3′ Stage – 2nd Part (direct)

Yes, Lucerne [Svizzera]

commentary: Alessandro Pirozzi and Giovanni Calabrese

ore 15:00 Canoe: Junior World Championships Finals (direct)

from Auronzo di Cadore [Belluno]

commentary: Federico Calcagno and Johnny Lazzarotto

16.45 Section: Special Varenne 17.15 Orientation Orienteering Primiero (repeat)

from Canal San Bovo [Trento]

commentary: Gianfranco Benincasa

ore 17:45 Football: European Under 19 C.ti group A: ITALY – Poland (live)

da Ta’Qali [Malta]

commentary: Giacomo Capuano and Roberto Rambaudi

20:00 Heading: Tour de France 2023 – Evening Tour 21:00 Athletics: Paralympic World Championships 1st Day – afternoon session (repeat)

from Paris [Francia]

commentary: Luca Di Bella and Claudio Arrigoni

00:00 Cycling: Tour de France 2023 – Night Tour 9th stage Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat > Puy de Dôme (repeat) 03:20 Rowing: World Cup 3′ Stage – 2nd Part (repeat) 04 :20 Canoe : World Championships Youth Finals (repeat)

*** There may be changes to the schedule

in relation to the different duration of the events broadcast on the channels ***

THE RACES LIVE IN STREAMING

24 ore su 24 – Live Streaming Rai Sport HD (WATCH THE LIVE)

All programming broadcast on the Rai Sport HD digital channel



ore 09:00 – Rai Play 2 (WATCH THE LIVE)

Canoe: World Youth Championships – Finals 3rd day first part (direct)



ore 09:00 – Rai Play 3 (WATCH THE LIVE)

Athletics: Paralympic World Championships Day 1 – morning session (live)

from Paris [Francia]

commentary: Luca Di Bella and Claudio Arrigoni



ore 13:35 – Rai Play 2 (WATCH THE LIVE)

Canoe: World Youth Championships – Finals 3rd day second part (direct)



ore 18:30 – Rai Play 3 (WATCH THE LIVE)

Athletics: Paralympic World Championships Day 1 – afternoon session (live)

from Paris [Francia]

commentary: Luca Di Bella and Claudio Arrigoni



