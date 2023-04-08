Home News Sunu Groupe launches its May Day tournament
This Saturday at the municipal stadium in Lomé, the insurance, banking and life-health group, ” Sunu Group kicked off its Workers’ Day tournament.

For the 2nd edition of the May 1 tournament organized by Sunu Groupe, IARD beat Sunu Vie-Santé 3-0. is the second team mentioned, which won 3 goals to 1.

For the president of the organizing committee, ‹‹This tournament is to further strengthen the bond of friendship between the staff. When you work in a society, you have to live it together and it is in this sense that we organized this tournament ›› hammered Mr. Adjama Abdoul Latifou, president of the tournament’s organizing committee.

‹‹We have chosen Saturdays to play our matches until April 29. Since we are workers. Each day we will have two matches. For this edition, the particularity is that already on January 1st we lost our CEO Mr. late Pathé Dion. So we named this edition, “Pathé Dion” Tournament to pay homage to him. The tournament is played between 4 teams. Sunu Bank, Sunu Vie-Santé, Sunu IARD and Conseillé-Vie ›› he continued before introducing a brief fall ‹‹ We take this opportunity to tell the population to trust Sunu Groupe for all transactions and deposits ››.

