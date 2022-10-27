The first Supermedia of the legislature shows the changes on the figure from two weeks ago – more than a month has passed since the elections. The good moment of FDI (+ 1.0%) and of the center-right continues in the days of the inauguration of the government led by Giorgia Meloni, but it is worth noting the negative figure of Forza Italia, identified by many voters (including center-right) as the potential source of greater instability within the new majority according to some research. The opposition is stationary or decreasing, with the PD now more than 10 points off the FDI (but still one point ahead of the M5S). The only exception is the Third Pole, which rises above 8% while continuing to tail the League.

supermedia list

FDI 27.7 (+1.0) PD 17.6 (-0.4) M5S 16.6 (-0.1) Alloy 8.5 (+0.4) Third Pole 8.2 (+0.3 ) Forza Italia 7.2 (-0.6) Greens / Left 3.8 (-0.1) + Europe 2.8 (-0.3) Italexit 2.2 (-0.1) We Moderates 1.0 (=). (breaking latest news) Alf (Continued)

Coalice super-mediain

Center-right 44.4 (+0.7) Center-left 24.6 (-0.8) M5S 16.6 (-0.1) Third Pole 8.2 (+0.3) Italexit 2.2 (-0.1 ) Others 4.0 (-0.1).

Supermedia YouTrend / breaking latest news is a weighted average of national voting intentions polls. Today’s weighting, which includes surveys carried out from 13 to 26 October, was carried out on 27 October on the basis of the sample size, the date of implementation and the method of data collection. The surveys considered were carried out by the EMG institutes (publication date: 18 October), Euromedia (18 October), Noto (13 October), SWG (10 and 17 October) and Tecné (22 October). The detailed methodological note of each survey considered is available on the official website www.sondaggipoliticoelettorali.it.