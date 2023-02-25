10 days ago the International Day against Childhood Cancer was commemorated, in Pereira activities continue to make this problem visible and thus achieve greater attention to children and adolescents who suffer from this disease.

Yesterday the Super Families event was held at the park, where minors and their parents learned more about the symptoms, programs and strategies around this health problem.

early warnings

In an interview with El Diario, the executive director of the Sanar Foundation, Lina María Mora, stated that “in this event in which different entities that fight against childhood cancer are present, we are making visible the early warnings that we must take into account in the boys and girls in terms of childhood cancer, symptoms such as fever, headache and pain in the bones, spots in their eyes, purple, are early warnings that tell us that something is happening in the minor. The call is that neither adults nor health entities normalize these symptoms and that we can care for our children on time because this will allow them to heal.” The day had the massive participation of minors and their parents.

Also at the event, the director of Sanar asked for the collaboration of the public, not only to donate the plastic lids that serve to generate resources and to be able to care for children with cancer, but also to donate hygiene kits for the minors who are in treatment.