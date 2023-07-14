“Super League” is coming back to the village square

Micheldorf, Adlwang or Windischgarsten instead of Real Madrid, Juventus Turin or Manchester. Instead of a “Super League” of the European soccer elite, two lower house clubs, Union Schlierbach and SV Molln, created a “Dorfplatz Super League” two years ago. The club from the district league south and the team from the 1st class east are organizing their preparatory tournament for the third time on Friday (preliminary round, from 6 p.m.) and Saturday (final day, from 3 p.m.) and thus pointing out what football should really be about : athletic performance, honesty, fun, fans and classic village square flair.

In addition to Schlierbach and Molln, there will even be a third location for the first time: SV Sierning will also have a preliminary group – a total of twelve clubs will be involved. “The clubs think the idea is great, especially that we support charitable causes with donations,” says Mollns section manager Florian Fröhlich, whose club helps the family of six-year-old Leon, who suffers from leukemia. Schlierbach supports five-year-old Dorina, who suffers from an autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy. Sierning helps low-income families in the village so that their children can take part in school sports weeks and ski courses.

