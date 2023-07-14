Super League: Juventus finally wants out, but refers to the contract

MiscellaneousIs the Super League Still Alive? Not really. But legally yes. Because after the first eleven clubs wanted to get out shortly after the announcement, Juventus is now at least aware of the contractual conditions, and they only make an exit possible with approval. Or a special exit clause agreed in the contract.

Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images“> Enlarge

Will Barça also buckle after Juventus?

This step was announced at the beginning of June, now Juventus is making it official: the Italians want to get out of the Super League, as they did on announced Thursday evening. Which does not mean that they will or are allowed to get out. Because after years of standstill, personal sackings and finally the pressure from UEFA – which is why the international suspension of Juventus “only” applies in the coming season if they would have “only” played Conference League anyway – the Italians are finally giving in. A towards elimination process.

Because what the previous Super League clubs who allegedly left have concealed: leaving is not that easy. In the summer of 2020, 15 clubs signed a 167-page, 23-year contract including an exit clause of 150 million euros – this sum should have been paid out to the remaining clubs. Officially, no club has dropped out, or as Florentino Pérez once put it: “So far no one has left the Super League because no one paid the penalty.”

Contractual exit clause at 150 million

The already renegade clubs around Manchester City, Inter, Atlético and Co. are playing for time and now know that they are in the majority even more than before. Because it’s not just 13:2, soon a 14:1 could even be imminent, as FC Barcelona is also threatening to tip over – also under pressure from UEFA, which could turn a blind eye to the “Caso Negreira” and not impose a penalty . And 14 clubs paying 150m each to Real Madrid is even less likely than 13 clubs paying 150m each to Real and Barça.

Related posts

Open competitions with 60 to 80 teams, no seeding and more. Continue reading

Juventus knows: approval required

Although the Super League was always considered „im Stand-by Modus“ and in the last year there have been new attempts to start a conversation and discuss new possibilities. A court ruling is still open as to whether UEFA is now exploiting a monopoly exhibition. But if, after Juventus, Barça can no longer believe in the project, Pérez will probably no longer be helped by a document signed by 15 parties. And yet, from a legal point of view, it’s not quite as easy as Juventus have to admit. The club confirms this in a communiqué, “that he has initiated the process to withdraw from the project, but also recognizes that, under the terms of the contract in force, his exit will only be consummated and effective if he has previously been approved by Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and the rest of the Super League was approved by the clubs involved in the project.”

Not only Pérez and (still) Joan Laporta can approve the exit, not only from Juventus, or you continue to hold on to the project, which can long since be described as stillborn. Legally, the Super League should now offer more excitement (especially financially) than the clubs could ever have dreamed of in terms of sport.

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_News

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50

article

752006

miscellany

Super League: Juventus finally wants out, but refers to the contract

Is the Super League still alive? Not really. But legally yes. Because after the first eleven clubs wanted to get out shortly after the announcement, Juventus is now at least aware of the contractual conditions, and they only make an exit possible with approval. Or a special exit clause agreed in the contract.

13.07.2023, 22:37

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

