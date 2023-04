Auymu Sasaki confirms himself as the Friday man at Termas de Rio Hondo: the Japanese of the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP team set the first time in both practice sessions, shaping the morning time by over a second: 1:49.804 in P1 interrupted by rain in the morning, 1:48.596 in the afternoon. Last year, here, he got on the podium.