Where are the negotiations at the railway?

Die ECG Negotiations with Deutsche Bahn and around 50 other railway companies began at the end of February. The union had rejected a first offer from the state-owned group last week. She demands at least 650 euros more wages.

In terms of higher wages, she is aiming for an increase of twelve percent with a term of the collective agreement of twelve months. Among other things, Deutsche Bahn had offered to raise the wages of the approximately 180,000 employees affected by a total of five percent in two steps and promised one-off payments totaling 2,500 euros.

What is the status of negotiations in the public sector?

All eyes are on Potsdam. In a tense situation, the third round of negotiations for the 2.5 million employees of the federal and local governments, scheduled for three days, begins here on Monday. Verdi and the Association of Civil Servants dbb demand 10.5 percent more income, but at least 500 euros more per month. So far, however, employers have only offered five percent in two steps and one-off payments totaling 2,500 euros – for the unions “ an impertinence “, like you said.

How willing are the unions to escalate?

Verdi boss Frank Werneke seems to see his union inspired by the many actions of the past few weeks – daycare centers, clinics and many other areas were also affected. “ Spring is coming and we may have to meet again here “He said, for example, in Cologne at one of many rallies. He had previously speculated about a possible failure.