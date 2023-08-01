Super Typhoon Kanu’s Path Sparks Uncertainty for Hangzhou and Heavy Rain Expected

Title: Super Typhoon “Kanu” Looms Over Hangzhou, Unpredictable Path Adds to Uncertainty

Published Date: August 1, 2023

Hangzhou, China – The Municipal Meteorological Observatory has reported that this year’s No. 6 typhoon, named “Kanu,” has escalated to super typhoon status, creating concerns about its path and potentially severe weather conditions. Hangzhou, the capital city of China‘s Zhejiang province, is bracing for heavy rain throughout the week as the typhoon’s track remains uncertain.

The meteorological observatory informed the Hangzhou Daily News reporter that “Kanu” underwent an unprecedented double upgrade, transforming from a typhoon to a strong typhoon and then to a super typhoon. As of 8:00 pm yesterday, the typhoon’s center was observed approximately 465 kilometers southeast of Naha City in the Ryukyu Islands, with maximum sustained winds reaching 16 on the Beaufort scale (52 m/s). “Kanu” is currently moving west by north at a speed of 10-15 kilometers per hour, with a projected increase in intensity.

After entering the East China Sea by the evening of August 2, the super typhoon is anticipated to gradually shift northwards, significantly reducing its speed. There is a possibility of stagnation or minimal movement due to the complexities present in the current atmospheric circulation. Consequently, there is a high level of uncertainty regarding the future trajectory and impact of the super typhoon on Hangzhou.

The Municipal Meteorological Observatory is closely monitoring the storm’s progress and will provide timely updates and rolling forecasts to ensure public safety.

Already, the effects of the typhoon are being felt across the region. Since yesterday afternoon, Lin’an, Tonglu, Jiande, and Chun’an have experienced thunderstorms triggered by strong convective clouds. Over 30 mm of accumulated precipitation has been recorded at 14 locations, with Baisha Village in Taihuyuan Town, Lin’an, reporting the highest volume of 79.6 mm (maximum hourly rain intensity of 50 mm). In response, Tonglu and Lin’an have issued orange rainstorm warnings, while Lin’an and Yuhang have issued yellow thunder and lightning warnings.

The forecast for Hangzhou indicates that it will experience intermittent showers or thunderstorms, with cloudy to overcast conditions prevailing today and tomorrow. This inclement weather pattern is expected to persist throughout the week due to the influence of the approaching typhoon. Residents and tourists are advised to carry rain gear when venturing outdoors. Moreover, precautionary measures must be taken to prevent secondary disasters such as landslides, flash floods in small watersheds, and urban waterlogging, which might occur as a consequence of heavy rainfall.

As preparations are underway to mitigate the potential impact of super typhoon “Kanu,” citizens are urged to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and follow the instructions provided by local authorities. The Hangzhou Daily will continue to provide detailed coverage on the evolving situation.

Source: Hangzhou Daily

Author: Reporter Yu Qian

Editor: Chen Dong

