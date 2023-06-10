Super Weekend with Sky Sport, the 2023 Champions League final and MotoGP from Mugello

Don’t make commitments for the next few hours, the Sky super weekend awaits you! We have entered the heart of a Saturday that will lead us to the highly anticipated Champions League final between Inter Milan and Manchester City. the match ofAtaturk Stadium Istanbul will be sent in direct at 21 on our channels, but throughout the day we will tell you – on TV with Sport24 and also online – the approach to the challenge. The will also be large post. Al Mugellohowever, runs the MotoGPwhich after qualifying is back on track for the Sprint. But that’s not all: the new appointment with Federico Buffa Talks, available on demand. And it’s only the beginning of the great summer in the Casa dello Sport…

City-Inter, the Champions League final live on Sky Countdown more and more winding down. Tonight Inter and City will compete for the last act of the Champions League 2023-2023. They are Sky Sport24 news on the formations, links from the Ataturk Stadium and the anticipation of the fans towards the match at 21 which you can follow on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K e in streaming su NOW. As mentioned, the post-race will also be extensive. All updates also online con skysport.it



MotoGP races at Mugello, tomorrow the GP at 2pm. All live on Sky – Pole record by Bagnaia at Mugello in 1:44.855 (beating Quartararo’s previous record by 3 tenths). With him in the front row the two Marquez brothers, with Marc 2nd and Alex 3rd. Fourth Miller, 5th Martin, 6th Bezzecchi. Then Aleix Espargaró, Zarco, Rins and Binder. Marini will start 11th, Bastianini 12th and Quartararo 15th. The spectacular Sprint followed, tomorrow the race will be live at 2 pm on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP and NOW (also in streaming on Skysport.it and on the Sky Sport YouTube channel)..

Federico Buffa Talks and Calciomercato-L’Originale – Also not to be missed are the Original Productions of Sky Sport and the new episode of “Federico Buffa Talks”. In the first episode of the second episode Federico Buffa guides us on an itinerary made of football memories and suggestions that starts from Grande Inter, and from the first Champions Cup won by the Nerazzurri in 1964. It’s available anche on demand. Without forgetting a great classic, an unmissable appointment of the Italian summer of Sky Sport: “Transfer Market – The Original” to liven up summer evenings with market news and entertainment, even with a brand new theme song by Alessandro Bonan.

The most Italian summer ever in Sky’s Casa dello Sport – With the beginning of June, 3 months of non-stop started grande sport a 360°, to be experienced on Sky and NOW. A sea of ​​events to cheer on the Azzurri athletes together: three Nations League between soccer and volleyball, three European Championships with basketball, volleyball and horse riding; 5 World Championships including swimming, athletics, fencing, basketball and rugby, as well as all the F1 and MotoGP GPs, tennis with Wimbledon and the ATP Masters 1000, the Ryder Cup golf and much more. And, from 11 June, a dedicated channel will be activated on 201: Sky Sport Summer

Until 16 July: Women’s Volleyball Nations League

Until 23 July: men’s volleyball Nations League

June 14-18: Football, Nations League Finals

June 15-25: European women’s basketball

July 14-30: World Swimming Championships

22-30 July: World Fencing Championships

August 15-September 3: Women’s European Volleyball Championships

August 19-27: World Athletics Championships

August 25-September 10: Basketball World Cup

28 August-16 September: Men’s European Volleyball Championships

29 August-3 September: Equestrian, European Show Jumping Championships

September 8-October 28: Men’s Rugby World Cup

September 12-17: Tennis, Davis Cup

29 September-1st October: Golf, Ryder Cup 2023

