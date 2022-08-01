The company based in the Destra Piave stipulated 500 contracts in the first year of activity.

TREVISO. The Fiamme Gialle in execution of a seizure decree of the Court of Treviso, have seized tax credits for about 7 million euros and financial and real estate assets for about 1.2 million euros, obtained through the Superbonus 110%.

The Economic-Financial Police Unit of Treviso, exploiting the information present in the databases and making use of the collaboration of the Revenue Agency, investigated the position of a consortium based in the Right Piave, formed during the most acute phase of the Covid-19 health emergency.

The investigations have made it possible to acquire solid clues on the fictitious nature of credits related to the Superbonus 110% for over 24 million eurosmonetized by the consortium with credit institutions and financial intermediaries.

The company, which in the first year of activity had hoarded up orders, almost stipulating 500 contractshad undertaken to carry out, without any charge to the client, interventions on properties located mainly in Veneto, Lombardy and Friuli – Venezia Giulia.

Thanks to the complacency of an engineer, with the function of attesting, the consortium was able to transmit to ENEA (National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Development) documentation that falsely certifies the completion of works subject to the facilitation .

The findings of the financiers, on the other hand, have shown that, for about 230 contracts, nothing has actually been achieved. In fact, of the building works subject to facilitation months after the signing of the contract, contrary to what is reported in the work progressno trace was found.

Some clients, after having terminated the contract due to non-compliance with the established terms, discovered that they had accrued and transferred to the consortium, “without their knowledge”, credits related to construction works never started.

Il seizure ordered by the Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office, it therefore affected movable and immovable property for a total of 8.2 million euros: these are, in particular, tax credits still present in the tax drawers, financial assets and a property, all attributable to the consortium and the three responsible for the fraud, under investigation by the Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office for the crime of aggravated fraud against the State.