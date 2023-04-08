On the subject of superbonus e other building bonuses, the repurchase of the credits by Credit Agricole was announced. A decision taken with the desire to contribute “to the economic revitalization” of the country and to give a sign of confidence in the future. A few days earlier it was another bank, Unicredit, that communicated its intention to reopen the market for the transfer of superbonus credit and other building bonuses in Italy to support operators who have completed the works and need to transfer credits having reached the tax capacity.

with a note, Credit Agricole Italia announced the progressive repurchase of tax credits linked to the superbonus and other building bonuses. In particular, the note reads: “Thanks to the work carried out together with a group of partner companies, the bank will be able to progressively expand its tax capacity, giving customers the possibility of assigning new credits, offering a factual contribution to support companies, artisans and families”.

Crédit Agricole, the restart of credit assignment

With this initiative, the bank not only wants to reaffirm its proximity to customers and contribute to the economic recovery of the country, but also wants to give “a sign of confidence in the future that adds to all the measures put in place to improve the building stock. Crédit Agricole Italia thus continues to play a fundamental role in supporting the real economy as the ‘engine’ of the economic and social transition towards a more sustainable world”.