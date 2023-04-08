Home News Superbonus, Credit Agricole is starting to repurchase credits — idealista/news
News

Superbonus, Credit Agricole is starting to repurchase credits — idealista/news

by admin
Superbonus, Credit Agricole is starting to repurchase credits — idealista/news

On the subject of superbonus e other building bonuses, the repurchase of the credits by Credit Agricole was announced. A decision taken with the desire to contribute “to the economic revitalization” of the country and to give a sign of confidence in the future. A few days earlier it was another bank, Unicredit, that communicated its intention to reopen the market for the transfer of superbonus credit and other building bonuses in Italy to support operators who have completed the works and need to transfer credits having reached the tax capacity.

with a note, Credit Agricole Italia announced the progressive repurchase of tax credits linked to the superbonus and other building bonuses. In particular, the note reads: “Thanks to the work carried out together with a group of partner companies, the bank will be able to progressively expand its tax capacity, giving customers the possibility of assigning new credits, offering a factual contribution to support companies, artisans and families”.

Crédit Agricole, the restart of credit assignment

With this initiative, the bank not only wants to reaffirm its proximity to customers and contribute to the economic recovery of the country, but also wants to give “a sign of confidence in the future that adds to all the measures put in place to improve the building stock. Crédit Agricole Italia thus continues to play a fundamental role in supporting the real economy as the ‘engine’ of the economic and social transition towards a more sustainable world”.

See also  Massacre in Porto Torres, goodbye to the good policeman between tears and dismay

You may also like

Poggio a Caiano, mice sighted in primary school...

Unpublished recording of a 1963 Beatles recital appears

What will the zodiac bring for this 2023?

civilian targets and military targets

Macron says no one can deploy nuclear weapons...

Petro met with Republican Senator William Hagerty

The police notified the investigation results of the...

CEL executes a project to repair the slab...

Gustavo Petro published draft energy public service policy

“Emilia-Romagna knows how to play as a team”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy