Superbonus, extension for condominiums with resolutions by November 18th

Superbonus, extension for condominiums with resolutions by November 18th

The extension to 31 December 2022 to be able to benefit from the 110% Superbonus applies only to condominiums, but on condition that the shareholders’ resolution which approved the execution of the works was adopted before 18 November 2022. This is what emerges from the amendment of the government to the manoeuvre, which modifies the provisions of the Aiuti quater decree. For interventions other than those carried out by condominiums, however, the Cila must have been presented by November 25th. And for the condominiums that carried out the Cila on 25 November, the assembly resolutions must have been adopted between 19 and 24 November 2022.

The extension to take advantage of the full incentive at 110% also applies to the demolition and reconstruction of buildings, provided that the application for the acquisition of the qualification is presented by 31 December 2022 (from the deadline of 25 November originally indicated in the aid decree quater).

Commission at the start, amendments awaited by the rapporteurs

After last night’s session, the work of the House Budget Committee on the maneuver has resumed. In the afternoon meetings were held between the government, the majority and the individual opposition groups. The rapporteurs’ amendments are awaited.

Cigarette increase halved, price increase on shredded meat

A reduction in the expected increase for the pack of cigarettes and a simultaneous increase in the packs of shredded. It is the effect of the innovations foreseen by one of the government amendments. In particular, for an average price package (about 5 euro) the initially foreseen increase of 20 cents drops to about 10-12 cents. The lost revenue, of around 48 million, is instead covered by increasing the amount of cut tobacco: for the most common packages, the price will increase by around 40 cents.

Meloni: budget law will be on schedule

In the meantime, reassurances come from the prime minister on the timing of the approval of the provision. «Whoever evokes the provisional exercise seeks the provisional exercise». says Meloni on the sidelines of the Hanukkah ceremony in Rome. “As far as we’re concerned, we’re going ahead and I can guarantee that the budget law will be in place on schedule.”

