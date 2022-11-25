This risk is remedied by the distinction between essential deficiencies and mere incompleteness, guaranteeing the latter a “rescue” procedure. This frequently happens in public procurement procedures, where there is a specific rule that regulates cases of possible integration (Article 83 of Legislative Decree No. 50/2016).

Possible additions to the question

Applying the principle that allows the possibility of integrating incomplete documentation, to ensure equal treatment and correct distribution of benefits, we recall the cases in which the subsequent integration of data that certainly existed before the expiry of the deadline for their communication (Tar Cagliari, 188/2022); in the same way, a copy of a document whose date number details have been cited can be subsequently attached.

Furthermore, the administration may ask the tenderer to provide clarifications aimed at allowing the interpretation of his offer and ascertaining the effective will of the person formulating an application, overcoming any ambiguity of expression and without prejudice to the prohibition of damaging other positions ( Council of State 10241/2022).

The substantive requirements

Among the substantial requirements, therefore, one can distinguish between data that certainly exists and due to inattention not reported in the Cilas form (fiscal data, personal data, consents and authorizations contained in private agreements with a reconstructable date) and data that cannot be added, as materialized after 25 November 2022.

For example, a volume of precarious consistency, not stacked or documented photographically, cannot be the object of integration. Finally, the design document may be synthetic, merely descriptive, not necessarily a dimensioned drawing (ie with clear dimensions).