Listen to the audio version of the article

Ance, the national association of builders, claims a direct role for the construction sector in the tax surplus for the first half of 2022 certified by the Mef in 14.3 billion, and quantifies the benefit generated to the state coffers by the interventions financed with the Superbonus € 4,219 million, equal to 30% of the extra revenue. According to an ANCE report, 1,374.5 million in VAT and 2.845 million in Irpef and VAT deriving from the higher consumption of employees in interventions linked to the Superbonus contribute to this result. Furthermore – underlines the note from the manufacturers – “if we consider the additional positive effects deriving from social security and welfare contributions, as well as the taxes paid by the companies involved in the construction process, the revenues attributable to the Superbonus 110% reach approximately 6.4 billion”.

“These data – says the president of ANCE, Federica Brancaccio – confirm that the Superbonus deserves proper attention in government action, which can still intervene to correct some aspects with the Aid bis decree. We note that the assignment of credits remains blocked even after the rule that made it possible retroactively to 1 May 2022 the facilitated assignment of bonuses by the banks ”.

No to “terrorism” on the joint liability of banks

Brancaccio says that in recent months there has been “terrorism” on the issue of joint and several liability of the banks and that the same knot now risks nullifying the possibility of a transfer of credits by the banks to the “second assignees” or “second buyers”. It should be clarified immediately already in the incoming Dl Aid bis – says Brancaccio – that “joint and several liability does not apply to the second buyer and that the latter is not required to repeat the investigation already made by the bank also because, in the case of a professional, he certainly would not have the tools to carry out that investigation ».

But the Ance report and the president’s words show that the concerns do not stop at the Superbonus, on which thousands of companies are likely to fail, but cross other sectors with a red thread that risk exploding because not managed adequately due to the government crisis.

The risks associated with financial fragility

“We live – says Brancaccio – an explosive paradox: at this moment the sector creates GDP and employment and contributes significantly to fiscal extra revenue and growth, but is then in a situation of great financial fragility: from one moment to the next. ‘other companies risk being throttled by lack of liquidity ”. The second alarm, after 110%, concerns the extra costs in tenders for which the resources made available by the government risk turning out to be completely insufficient.