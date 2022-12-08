Listen to the audio version of the article

One twist a day. With the majority still pressing very hard on the Government to reopen the superbonus game on at least two fronts: mini postponement for the submission of sworn commencement notices (Cilas) is one unlocking for the use of credits.

After the closure on Monday 5 December by the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, Giovanbattista Fazzolari (Fratelli d’Italia), the hypothesis of an extension of the deadline of 25 November 2022 envisaged by the Aiuti quater decree to 31 December 2022 for the presentation of Cilas still appears to be standing. The possibility of obtaining the approval of an amendment is fueled by the group leader in the Senate of Forza Italia, Licia Ronzulli, at the end of a summit at Palazzo Chigi on the maneuver.

The technical table at the Mef

«There is good news on the superbonus: there is a control room, a technical table that is working. I think an amendment from the government, from the Mef, will arrive on this which will go in the direction requested by Forza Italia, therefore certainly on the extension to December 31st and also a solution for the transfer of problem loans,” explained Ronzulli.

The transfer of credit

From Brothers of Italy, the group leader in the Chamber, Tommaso Foti, once again reiterates how the issue of intervening on the transfer of credits is a “transversal” thought in the whole majority: «The superbonus is being evaluated – Foti underlined again at the exit from the majority summit – the transfer of credit, there are impacts on the State that are incompatible with the balance of public finance. We are seeing if there is a non-traumatic solution that still allows unblock the transfer of credits which is the main argument of the superbonus ».

