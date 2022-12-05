Listen to the audio version of the article

“We do not extend” the superbonus also because “that is not the problem. The problem is the tax credits, we are trying to find a solution to this ». The undersecretary to the Prime Minister, Giovanbattista Fazzolari thus closes an indiscriminate extension of the superbonus, requested by many parliamentarians in the conversion of the Aiuti quater decree, currently under discussion in the Senate. In short, there are no margins to reopen the terms closed on 25 November without exception.

Fazzolari explained that «110% or 90% changes that the tenant who has to do 10 thousand euros of work before paid nothing and now has to pay 1000 euros, but for those in difficulty we intervene with a special fund. The two themes that are different are confused ».

Thus, the very narrow spaces that Parliament has to resolve this issue are confirmed. The full reopening of the deadlines for applications, requested by the majority, would cost at least 300 million euros for a single month, according to estimates by the Sole 24 Ore. Thus, instead, the door is kept open as wide as possible for a softer solution: allowing those who have already approved a condominium resolution by November 24th to present a Cilas by the end of the year. In short, the extension would be in a very limited version.

If today the government seems to have closed even to this possibility, however, the pressing of the parties remains high. In recent weeks, in fact, the front of those who asked for a full reopening of the terms, until the end of the year, has emerged, giving space to those who have not managed to close the files by the double deadline of 24 and 25 November. The pressure continues to come from all parties, from the League to the M5S, which have presented amendments to the Aiuti-quater decree.

The absolute priority for the government, on the other hand, is the issue of the transfer of credits: «We have to find a mechanism – Fazzolari went on to say – by which the banks can take these credits without blowing up the public finances. It is worth 60 billion, it cannot pay the state ».