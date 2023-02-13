Home News SuperBowl finally revealed spot ‘The Flash’, new DC Comics movie
News

SuperBowl finally revealed spot ‘The Flash’, new DC Comics movie

by admin
SuperBowl finally revealed spot ‘The Flash’, new DC Comics movie

Thus, the trailer for ‘The Flash’, of 2:51 minutes, revealed a large part of the plot that will adapt the DC comic ‘The Flashpoint Paradox’, in which Flash will go through several time lines in which he will also to meet the Batman starring Michael Keaton, from the saga directed by Tim Burton in the 1990s, will meet other of his own versions and a new version of ‘Man of Steel’ that will not have Henry Cavill as the man of steel but the actress of Colombian descent Sasha Calle, who will give life to Kara, a cousin of Superman.

‘The Flash’, will be the film with which James Gunn begins his ‘Chapter 1’, a 10-year plan with which he seeks that both DC Comics and Warner Bros. reach the cinematic level of Marvel Studios and push characters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and less popular characters like Booster Gold and Amanda Waller to a new audience less familiar with Justice League characters.

It should be remembered that ‘The Flash’ is directed by Argentine film director Andy Muschietti, who has also directed other productions such as It (2017) and Mamá (2013).

See also  The trajectory of newly infected people in Putuo District involves multiple warehouses in Baoshan District | Epidemic Prevention and Control Conference-Mobile Xinmin.com

You may also like

Today health reform will be presented from the...

Apple sees its turnover fall after earning 13%...

Xinhua All Media+｜Spring plowing orderly and vigorously lays...

A motorcycle taxi driver who used social networks...

Victory of the Aurirojas in Yopal

They remove 12 tons of waste from the...

The siblings earned more than 18 million yuan...

Informality within avocado production could have serious consequences...

War of “flying objects”? | The New Century

Spring Recruitment has held over 20,000 job fairs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy