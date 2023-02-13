Thus, the trailer for ‘The Flash’, of 2:51 minutes, revealed a large part of the plot that will adapt the DC comic ‘The Flashpoint Paradox’, in which Flash will go through several time lines in which he will also to meet the Batman starring Michael Keaton, from the saga directed by Tim Burton in the 1990s, will meet other of his own versions and a new version of ‘Man of Steel’ that will not have Henry Cavill as the man of steel but the actress of Colombian descent Sasha Calle, who will give life to Kara, a cousin of Superman.

‘The Flash’, will be the film with which James Gunn begins his ‘Chapter 1’, a 10-year plan with which he seeks that both DC Comics and Warner Bros. reach the cinematic level of Marvel Studios and push characters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and less popular characters like Booster Gold and Amanda Waller to a new audience less familiar with Justice League characters.

It should be remembered that ‘The Flash’ is directed by Argentine film director Andy Muschietti, who has also directed other productions such as It (2017) and Mamá (2013).