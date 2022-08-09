Party at the Andy Tobacconist’s in via Cesare Battisti. The 6 was giving away the highest jackpot ever: 250 million euros

CORTINA. Nearly the big shot in Cortina d’Ampezzo. On Saturday 6 August, a customer of Tabaccheria Andy in via Cesare Battisti hit five of the six winning SuperEnalotto numbers (the winning combination was 1, 21, 29, 40, 42, 58, J 25, SS 70). The lucky winner took home something like 136,259.58 euros. If he had also hit the sixth number, he would have collected the entire jackpot, the highest ever, equal to 250.4 million euros, which remains up for grabs for the competition on Tuesday 9 August.

The latest “6”, worth over 156 million euros, was hit on 22 May 2021 in Montappone in the province of Fermo. There have been 125 millionaire winnings with 6 points made from the birth of SuperEnalotto to today.