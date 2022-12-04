Twenty-five years after the first Superenalotto draw, the competition that celebrates its birthday today, the jackpot continues to set a world record because not even in today’s draw did anyone manage to hit 6. However, we came close with a ” 5+1″ made in Gualdo Tadino, in the province of Perugia, with a two-panel ticket bought at the fortunate Cartolibreria Biancospino Edicola in Via Flaminia 181. The winner was awarded a prize of 1,150,947.88 euros.

The record jackpot

The winning combination is 4, 37, 38, 53, 73 and 79. Jolly number: 29. SuperStar number 90. And the estimated jackpot for those who try to hunt for 6 in the next draw is 321,600,000 euros. Never so high. The last winning sestina win dates back to May 22, 2021. Then it was the small Marche village of Montappone that celebrated the victory of 156 million. But the previous record of the highest Superenalotto jackpot belongs to Lodi. It was August 13, 2019 and a lucky winner, who still remains unknown, took home 209 million with a 2 euro ticket.

The lucky regions

In the history of Superenalotto, which began on 3 December 1977 with the first draw, the luckiest Region is Campania with 18 jackpots, followed closely by Lazio with 16. Moving down we find Emilia Romagna with 13 jackpots, Puglia with 10 jackpot, Tuscany and Veneto with 9 jackpots each. In sixth place tied for Piedmont, Sicily, Sardinia and Lombardy with 7 jackpots. And again: Calabria with 6, Abruzzo and Friuli Venezia Giulia with 3 jackpots each, Umbria and the Marches with 2 each, finally Basilicata and Liguria with only one jackpot.