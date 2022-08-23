A thrilling draw was that of Tuesday 23 August: it is the highest jackpot in the history of Superenalotto and is currently the highest in the world, according to Sisal. Whoever hits the winning sestina will take home 258 million and 300 thousand euros. Displacement, the current one, the previous record that has resisted, undefeated, 3 years: it was 209 million and was won in Lodi on 13 August 2019. The last jackpot instead dates back to 22 May 2021 in Montappone in the Marche region, won 156 million. The temporal distance between one win and the other was 15 months and 15 days and therefore statistically the next lucky date should fall between 2 and 3 September 2022. But you know, fate goes beyond even the mathematics for which either this Tuesday or the following Saturday or maybe the one after that could be the good one.

The myth of the meteorite debunked

“I never play, but since I heard the amount up for grabs, I decided to give it a try. Even if it is easier for a meteorite to fall than to score 6 at the Superenalotto,” says Francesca, 41, outside a tobacco shop in Rome in row, with the ticket already filled in and ready to play. Yet there are those who have had both the meteorite and the millionaire win, thus debunking a cliché. This is Bagnone, a town of few souls in the province of Massa Carrara which in 1904 was the scene of the largest iron meteorite ever to fall in Italy and in 2009 it was the place where a jackpot of almost 148 million euros was won ( 147,807,299.08).





One in 5 Italians plays at the Superenalotto

The game, which will turn 25 in December (it was born on December 3, 1997), sees as a rather constant trend, one in five Italians of age spending money on Superenalotto. Sisal explains that the number of players is not directly proportional to the prize pool: the cliché that increases the more you play is therefore debunked. Unless the news passes on the news that mention the figure, in that case, even those who have never played an episode do it, trying their luck does not harm. However, there were drops in the game curve. If there are external concerns, less is being played: in the pandemic, much less has been played, as in the first months of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

The 2 euro bet

Thinking that the last two super millionaire winnings – that of Lodi and that of Montappone – have radically transformed the lives of people and entire families with only 2 euros of wagered, suggests why, at the moment, Superenalotto beats all other games, to get closer to the dream of a life certainly far from hardship and economic worries. If we consider the last 5 jackpots won with a total stake of € 15.4, and divide it by five, we will have a result equal to an average stake of € 3 and 3 cents. A minimum investment for a result with so many zeroes, difficult even to imagine for those who live a normal life. “I also never play more than 2 euros at a time. I am convinced that if luck has to knock on your door you shouldn’t study like with systems that make you spend who knows how much. That then becomes an obsession, no longer a game” , says Stefano, recently turned 50.





The non-identikit of the player

Superenalotto is a game that does not have an identikit, there is no big difference between women and men. What is known is that the average age of a player is between 35 and 54 years, and that Saturday is the day in which the most played in the hours preceding the draws while on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 10 of the morning. These data also have an explanation. Saturdays, as well as moments of vacation and relaxation, are the moments in which the mind can allow itself to fly, to dream. So we run in the bookshop, this with regard to Saturdays. On the other days, on the other hand, the times match either with the fate attempted before entering the office or with the coffee break.

The most played sestina

The most played sixth is 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 – 5 – 6 which has the same probability of random numbers according to the Sisal mathematicians. This is played by 2.5% of the adult population, which is really a very high figure. Others rely completely on chance, putting their destiny in the ink of the bookstore machine and still others put the ball on the number that is closest emotionally. That’s why the most played numbers are from 1 to 31, which correspond to birthdays, births, anniversaries, but also deaths and funerals: days closest to people’s emotions.

What do you do when you win

It works like this: whoever wins a prize exceeding 52 thousand euros must go in person to the Sisal award offices, whose offices are two: one in Rome and one in Milan. There, the lucky one has to go through a golden door, set in a wall covered with plants (the fable at the bottom begins from that moment) and beyond the threshold an official waits for him to fill in all the bureaucratic part. The title is bearer and you must therefore bring the winning ticket with the receipt and an identity document. By the 91st day, the amount is credited in a lump sum because it must be traceable. The winnings are taxed at 20% above 500 euros and that 20% is given to the state. The winnings are no longer included in the tax return, just show the documentation that is issued “winning income” in case of verification of the Finance and the loot (apart from that 20%) is not subjected to other attacks by taxes.

Who are the 124 super millionaires

In 25 years of Superenalotto, 124 jackpots have been distributed. The group of players who have won millions is positioned in the middle class, people who have a job, a normal income. But while women, when asked how they intended to spend all that money, always thought of the house and the children first, the men expressed other wishes: “I’ll buy a Rolex” or “a Ferrari”, the classic answers. The real difficulty was realizing the amount they had won, so many said “finally I’ll make the dentures”, or the sofa, or a trip … “but two days eh”. But there are those who realize too late the value of a coupon and keeps it like a normal piece of paper.

Bet slip ruined, win void

Once a winner showed up from Naples and was crying in despair, 700 thousand euros had won. What he showed at Sisal in Rome, however, was a sort of faded paper handkerchief, he had left the receipt in his pocket, his wife had washed his trousers and he was unable to collect the winnings. Same fate for the guy who left the receipt in the car door, the one who shelters from the light where you usually put the highway ticket, and the sun discolored it: even in that case he had not been able to collect. On the other hand, a lady who had won 800 thousand euros at the prize counter handed over the matrix, undamaged and kept in a plastic case, but not the receipt. “What receipt? I don’t have that, who knows where I’ll put it.” So he opened his wallet, began to take out everything: the receipts for the bread, the hairdresser, the bus card and finally, here it is. He had put her in the middle of everything else.

The hiding place of the 9-zero ticket

There are also, in the typology of winners, those who take care to keep the received one as a simulacrum. There are three clusters: the one that defies fate by choosing the most obvious place, the valet tray where you put everything as soon as you return home; there is that of memories, the page of the book, Baglioni’s CD; finally the extravagant hyper anxious who hides the coupon in the doll with the removable leg in the attic. People also showed up with the receipt closed in a pocket sewn onto their underwear. Or between the sole and the sock.

Fortune calls luck?

Here too the population is divided into two extremes even if, from the surveys and studies conducted by Sisal, people tend to be more attracted to the betting shops that have already won: in Bagnone, in the betting shop where the jackpot was won after the metorite, they changed the name of the street on which the tobacconist’s bar stands and they called it via della Fortuna. Here luck has arrived and here it remains, so there is always a line to play there. Conversely, there are those who read the sign that is displayed outside “Qui vinti tot millions” and must be sent to the next point: if you have already won, it will be impossible for you to return.