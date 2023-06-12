Home » Superenalotto: released on the 6th, won 42 million – Abruzzo
News

Superenalotto: released on the 6th, won 42 million – Abruzzo

The winning play in Teramo with a one euro ticket

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 10 – The 6th of the Superenalotto was hit: the winning combination yielded a win of 42,590,153.89 euros.

The winning bet was made in Teramo, at the Nicolini tobacco shop, with a one euro ticket.

Tonight’s is the third victory of 2023, after the record 371.1 million on February 16 and the 73.8 million on March 25. (HANDLE).

