UDINE. “No 6”. The Superenalotto website has been saying this sentence for weeks after the draw. The consequence is that, month after month, the prize pool has become a staggering figure.

At the next draw on Tuesday 9 August, the sum available to the winning sixth will be 250 million and 400 thousand euros: it is the record Jackpot in the history of the competition.

“5 + 1” from 748 thousand euros in Pordenone

Last week, on August 3, in Casarsa della Delizia, a “5 + 1” (unique in Italy) was scored: this category of winning had also been at a standstill for months. Still no details on the winner of the ‘5 + 1’ for 748,557.81 euros, “probably a passing customer”, they just say in the bookshop where the coupon was purchased: this is the Pasha Group store in via Pasolini.

Contacted by the Agimeg Agency, one of the members of the chain that has several structures in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Patrizia Doretto confirmed the win but was unable to provide further details on the winner. «We are a place of passage and with us there are often customers who stop for a coffee and leave. Many patrons are foreigners, but these mostly play bets. This is why we think the winner is an Italian, ”she said. In the restaurant it is common to find customers who come from neighboring countries such as Slovenia, or passing through such as Romania.

A 68 thousand euro “5” hit in Rome

On 1 August, a “5” worth 68,163.14 euros was hit. The winning bet was recorded in the tobacconist’s in via Porta Cavalleggeri 9 in Rome. The Jackpot, meanwhile, rises further reaching 246.9 million euros – – which will be up for grabs in the next competition.

The last winning sestina arrived on May 22, 2021, with 156.2 million euros finished in Montappone (FM), while in Lazio it has been missing since 2012 when two “6” were made, both in Rome, one of 25.8 million. million in May and another 18.8 million in August each.

The last record win in May 2021

One year after the last record win – it was 22 May 2021 and the small Marches village of Montappone was celebrating the 156 million euro sixth – the prize money of the Sisal competition breaks through the wall of 209 million euro, a record that has lasted for almost three years, and is confirmed as the highest not only in Italy but all over the world.

The previous record is of 13 August 2019 when in the Sisal Bar Marino bookshop, in Lodi, a lucky winner took home 209,106,441.54 million with a ticket for just 2 euros with the numbers chosen at random from the terminal.

124 jackpots in 25 years of history

In its 25-year history, Superenalotto has distributed a total of 124 jackpots, becoming a popular phenomenon throughout Italy in a quarter of a century. On the podium of the most conspicuous prize pools, behind the primacy of Lodi, there are the 177 million won in Sperlonga in 2010 and the 163 million in Vibo Valentia in 2016.

In the first 5 winnings, in three cases the sixth of dreams was made with a single ticket of 2 or 3 euros. Since 2009, to participate in the competition, which started on 1 December 1997, it is also possible to use the superenalotto.it site, authorized by the State Monopolies as the only official information channel for consumers.