The Superenalotto jackpot continues to rise. Draw the winning combination of today’s contest: 5, 9, 13, 15, 50, 64. Jolly number: 68. Superstar number: 43. No one has hit a 6 or a “5+1”. Thirteen 5s were matched, winning €26,437 each. The jackpot available to 6 for the next competition therefore rises to 344 million euros. Next appointment to try your luck, Saturday 7 January.

The last time number 6 was hit more than a year and a half ago, on May 22, 2021, in the village of Montappone, in the province of Fermo. The winner won almost 156 million euros, playing a ticket for just 2 euros. Till today the highest win in the twenty-five-year history of the competition remains that of Lodi, where on 13 August 2019 a jackpot of 209 million euros was awarded.

