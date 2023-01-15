In parallel with a few releases on the big screen (including the highly anticipated Spider-Man : Across the Spider-verse), animation will also benefit from a few fine days on the small screen in 2023. Alongside the broadcast of Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaurit is on the side of Warner Bros. Animation that we will shoot at the beginning of the year with the animated film Legion of Super-Heroes. The latter returns to be talked about with a few images and an excerpt that focuses on the character of Supergirl.

Is she friend or foe ?

The animated movie Legion of Super-Heroes is inspired by the comics of Jeph Loeb et Ed McGuinness Superman/Batman which already served as inspiration for the animated film Batman/Superman : Apocalypsein which Kara Zor-El (Supergirl) arrives on Earth and struggles to control his powers. In this adventure, however, he will be advised to take a trip to the 21st century and meet the Legion of Super-Heroes to try to take stock, control her powers, and calm down from a rather tense situation in her present, traumatized as she is by the loss of her home planet.

The extract precisely shows, in a style reminiscent of that used for Superman : World of Tomorrow or Justice Society : World War II, Batman (Jensen Ackles) et Superman (Darren Criss) discuss around the subject of Supergirl (And Donnelly), the former considering it a problem if not a “threat”, while Kal-El wants to defend his cousin. The latter who overhears part of the conversation flies away, rather annoyed by what she may have heard. The few images unveiled also show us members of the Legion of Super-Heroes and one Solomon Grundy quite pissed off. The film, directed by Jeff Wamester and written by Josie Campbellis expected for February 7, 2023 in the United States – with no date announced for a French version for the moment.