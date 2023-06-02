Superindustria asks Dollarcity, Yoi and Miniso to provide information in Spanish

Through a public statement, the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce SICissued a series of administrative orders to the companies SURAMERICANA COMERCIAL SAS, MINISO COLOMBIA SAS and FAST MODA SAS, owners of DOLLARCITY, MINISO and YOI stores.

The reason: apparently, they are not delivering the minimum required information about their products to consumers.

After some inspection visits to the commercial establishments of the aforementioned companies in Bogotá, it was concluded that the minimum information provided on certain products is not in Spanish.

Likewise, in the specific cases of DOLLARCITY and MINISO, it was also identified that the price of some products is not reported or that it does not correspond to what was reported.

Therefore, SURAMERICANA COMERCIAL SAS, MINISO COLOMBIA SAS and FAST MODA SAS, owners of DOLLARCITY, MINISO and YOI, were ordered to modify the minimum information provided to consumers about the products they sell, in such a way that it be informed in Spanish, what concerns its correct use or consumption, conservation and installation, proper handling, form of employment, use and precautions; In the same way, it was ordered, in the case of DOLLARCITY and MINISO, to inform the sale price of all products including all taxes and additional costs in Colombian pesos.

The aforementioned companies and establishments have 45 business days to comply with what has been said.