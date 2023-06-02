Home » Superindustria asks Dollarcity, Yoi and Miniso to provide information in Spanish
News

Superindustria asks Dollarcity, Yoi and Miniso to provide information in Spanish

by admin
Superindustria asks Dollarcity, Yoi and Miniso to provide information in Spanish

Through a public statement, the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce SICissued a series of administrative orders to the companies SURAMERICANA COMERCIAL SAS, MINISO COLOMBIA SAS and FAST MODA SAS, owners of DOLLARCITY, MINISO and YOI stores.

The reason: apparently, they are not delivering the minimum required information about their products to consumers.

After some inspection visits to the commercial establishments of the aforementioned companies in Bogotá, it was concluded that the minimum information provided on certain products is not in Spanish.

Likewise, in the specific cases of DOLLARCITY and MINISO, it was also identified that the price of some products is not reported or that it does not correspond to what was reported.

Therefore, SURAMERICANA COMERCIAL SAS, MINISO COLOMBIA SAS and FAST MODA SAS, owners of DOLLARCITY, MINISO and YOI, were ordered to modify the minimum information provided to consumers about the products they sell, in such a way that it be informed in Spanish, what concerns its correct use or consumption, conservation and installation, proper handling, form of employment, use and precautions; In the same way, it was ordered, in the case of DOLLARCITY and MINISO, to inform the sale price of all products including all taxes and additional costs in Colombian pesos.

The aforementioned companies and establishments have 45 business days to comply with what has been said.

See also  Why have young people's tastes changed after the rise of "reverse tourism"?_China Economic Net - National Economic Portal

You may also like

After the demo in Leipzig: the police hold...

Prosecution of the representative of the company for...

False judicial police report misled Chocó prosecutor to...

Refugee home in Mülheim is recruiting volunteers –...

Ϸʣǹ . . long ?

A Moroccan organization recommends tightening smoking-related legislation and...

Passengers are evacuated from the Valledupar airport on...

Kaufland introduces a new payment method – paying...

Details of the meeting of the Ministerial Committee...

Prosecutor’s Office detected illegal interception of two former...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy