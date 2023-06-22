Superintendence will present almost 200 findings in Emdupar

The superintendent of Residential Public Services, Dagoberto Quirogaand the special agent of Emdupar, Pablo Jaramillo, will present the diagnosis on the state of the Valledupar Public Services Company This Friday June 23.

The event will be held at the Crispín Villazón de Comfacesar Convention Center from 8 am to 1 pm That is, initially the event is planned to last around 5 hours.

as he knew THE PYLONthe report brings more than 200 finds with possible irregularities in the management and administration of the public company. Irregularities that made it unsustainable and that threaten a possible liquidation.

POSSIBLE IRREGULARITIES

According to the report, many contracts signed by emdupate they had cost overruns, therefore, one of the first measures of the special agent was to renegotiate them at fairer prices. Another of the findings were the invasions of the company’s premises. He general secretary, Eribert Románassured that the company’s premises are invaded by “people affected by the political class”.

“We were doing a tour of the entire company and the treatment plant and we found that people do not have any level of respect for the company’s assets.. They are running the fence almost to the edge of the river. In the treatment plant we have invasions, spas, swimming pools, residential complexes”, he assured.

MILLIONAIRE DEMANDS

Regarding the outsourced operation, according to the Superintendency, the contracts with Radian and North Toilet They are leonine for Emdupar because they left the company toothless. In other words, although he appears as a supervisor, he cannot sanction or control the contractor.

“The cleaning contract is in the hands of the control entities. The contractor does what he wants because there is no way to fine him.”: assured the agent of Emdupar about the toilet in Valledupar.

In the case of Radian, the contract ends on November 30 and will not be renewed. Although he did not comply with the agreement, Radian claims around $56,000 million for alleged losses during his alliance with emdupate.

They would also sue emdupate two well-known companies contracted for the sewage and garbage treatment. Neither of the two contracts was executed.

WITHOUT RESOURCES

One of the most expensive discoveries were the subsidies that the Valledupar Mayor’s Office had to deliver to the company. According to information from the Superintendence of Public Services, by 2016, Emdupar received almost $700 million per month for subsidies. But since that year it has been reduced to less than $350 million without legal reasons.

The Superintendency filed the complaint with the Attorney General’s Office, in Bogotá, because during these years, the company would have stopped receiving almost $10,000 million. And finally, the Superintendency was also concerned about the state of the city’s wet networks.

Given the null investment made by the company, changing the networks in the capital of Cesar could cost around $300 billion. According to the Superintendencyit is necessary to intervene to prevent the city from collapsing.