Superintendency extended the intervention of the Rosario Pumarejo Hospital

Superintendency extended the intervention of the Rosario Pumarejo Hospital

Last Saturday, January 14, it was one year since the National Health Superintendence intervened in the Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital, in Valledupar, due to administrative, care, legal and financial irregularities found in an audit.

At that time, the then superintendent Fabio Aristizábal indicated that this process would last 1 year, and left a special agent in charge, who acts as manager of the medical center.

However, the ‘Super’ extended this administrative possession for another year, until January 2024. The decision was made because, despite the fact that the action plan approved in January 2022 registered progress, some implementation processes were pending.

“In the resolution that authorizes the extension of the intervention until January 14, 2024, the Superintendency orders a total of 24 activities that must be developed and implemented to ensure the comprehensive recovery of the hospital,” said the care center.

In this sense, during 2023 they hope to strengthen the assistance process, achieve reasonableness of the financial statements, manage and improve the billing and collection process, continue the efforts to recover judicial titles, among others.

It is worth mentioning that, if 100% of the provisions for this second year of intervention are met, before January 14, 2024, the measure will be lifted, that is, the Superintendency would end the forced intervention and the hospital would once again be managed by the territorial entities of the department.

