The Superintendence of Transportation made the decision to “submit control” to the airline Viva Air, after last week it decided to suspend all its flights; In addition, it requested the Superintendence of Companies to admit that airline in the business reorganization process, according to official sources.

This implies that the low-cost airline cannot carry out activities such as selling its assets or modifying the statutes without prior authorization from the control entity, among other matters.

The decision was adopted by that entity through a resolution dated March 3 of this year by which “it made the decision to impose the measure of submission to control of the airline Fast Colombia SAS, in the process of business recovery, the which is notified this March 6 ».

The document explained that the decision is due to the economic and administrative situation the company is going through and that “it directly affects the provision of the public air transport service and the users of said service.”

Likewise, Viva Air must respond to passengers on the status of issued and confirmed air reservations. This also includes the sale of tickets through travel agencies.

The document also indicates that, in the event that Viva Air fails to comply with the measures established in the submission to control, the removal of the administrators and fiscal auditor will be ordered.

On March 1, the Superintendence of Transportation opened an administrative investigation and filed charges against Viva Air for suddenly suspending its operations affecting users.

Additionally, the entity imposed an “administrative measure” in which it orders Viva “to develop a user service plan in order to deal with the situation presented with this decision.”

That same day, the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, warned that if necessary, he could intervene in the air market in order to guarantee that the players in the aviation market commit to continue operating in conditions that benefit users.

On that occasion, Minister Reyes said that Civil Aeronautics (Aerocivil) will continue with the process of reviewing the integration requested by Avianca and Viva, within the “due administrative process.”

Avianca and Viva Air appealed last November a decision by Aerocivil to reject the integration of both companies, considering that this may generate an undue restriction of competition.

On the other hand, dozens of Viva Air workers marched last week in Bogotá for the “mass layoffs” of that company, while asking the Government to intervene to save the jobs that are lost due to the bankruptcy of the company.

The company, which has its operations center at the José María Córdova airport in Medellín, operates 35 national and international routes with flights to Argentina, Peru, Brazil, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.