Superintendent of Family Subsidy in Peral del Otún

Luis Guillermo Pérez visited the capital of Risaraldense and made important announcements, among them that Comfamiliar continues to be partially intervened, and that now the Superintendency seeks to deliver houses instead of housing subsidies.

The Superintendent of Family Subsidy, Luis Guillermo Pérez, was in the city of Pereira and from Parque Consotá, made important announcements regarding labor formalization, Comfamiliar intervention, and delivery of housing subsidies, the latter in which he revealed that now they seek to deliver houses, instead of subsidies.

“I am in the effort to transform the delivery of housing subsidies within the system with the Savings Banks, so that instead of delivering subsidies, we deliver houses…we are going to continue discussing it with the Compensation Funds, the National Savings Fund, with the Minister of Housing, in order to find the financial ground for all the families that need housing”, said Pérez.

As part of the commitment that he had acquired on December 9 with the Minister of Labor regarding labor formalization, the superintendent also stated that yesterday more than 100 contracts were signed, 54 of the workers of Comfamiliar Risaralda They went from a fixed-term contract to an indefinite one, and 49 signed a service provider employment contract.

“We have just witnessed the signing of more than 100 contracts that will guarantee more than 100 families greater job stability, this means that they can develop long-term projects, in which they will feel much more joy, and thus we are expanding the well-being that the national government wants to expand through the generation of labor formalization work,” Pérez added.

intervention

Regarding the intervention of the Risaraldenses Family Compensation Fund, the superintendent assured that it is one of the most solid Funds in the country, with the largest number of social programs and stability, “What we want to avoid is that the Fund can be used by politicking, we are in the middle of the electoral process, so the Fund will remain partially intervened until we guarantee that external factors will not affect the assets of the entire population of Risaraldense,” he said, adding that next week they will ratify or elect a new tax inspector in the process, however the Fund will continue under the magnifying glass of an intervention agent.

Peace Basket

The superintendent’s visit took place in the midst of the development of Cosecha del Eje Parque Consotá and the Peace Basket program, which seeks to make visible the undertakings of mothers who are heads of households, protagonists of the armed conflict and peasants.

“This program of the Superintendence of Family Subsidies, of the national Government, of the Baskets of Peace, intends that there is greater social inclusion, that women entrepreneurs who make clothes, crafts, desserts, can sell their products, the same way the peasants can offer their products, and those reincorporated with more than 170 cooperatives can also do it and do peace pedagogy”, Pérez pointed out.