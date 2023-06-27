Superior General of the Society of Jesus arrived in Venezuela on Tuesday

Arturo Sosa, superior general of the Society of Jesus in the world, arrived this June 26 in his native Venezuela, on a tour to celebrate the 100 years that this congregation has of missionary work.

In a statement, the Society of Jesus in Venezuela stated that “there are many reasons that invite us to celebrate our journey: 100 years of the San Ignacio College, 85 years of the SIC Magazine, 75 years of the Jesús Obrero Technical Institute, 77 years of the Hogar Virgen de los Dolores, 70 years of the Andrés Bello Catholic University (UCAB)”.

They also commemorate “68 years of Fe y Alegría, 65 years of the San Ignacio Catholic Social Organization (OSCASI), 60 years of the Catholic University of Táchira, 58 years of the Loyola Gumilla School, and 55 years of the Gumilla Center Foundation.”

Superior General: Arturo Sosa in Venezuela

They have chosen the motto “100 years educating and building the country” and more so when the Venezuelan Jesuits face great challenges to carry out “the mission they carry out with faith and generosity in the midst of so much adversity in this fateful hour that our country is experiencing.”

They have also reported that Father Sosa will visit the border area in the states of Táchira and Apure to reactivate the Interprovincial Border Apostolic Region (RAIF) and thus strengthen the relationship with Colombia, which “today welcomes more than two million Venezuelan migrants.” as established by “the shared horizon of the Apostolic Plan (2021-2026)”.

The Superior General will also be in Ciudad Guayana, in the southern region of the state of Bolívar, to meet with collaborators linked to the integral ecology ministry and human rights defenders. This is a region where the socialist government has undertaken mining projects and there has been a systematic violation of human rights against indigenous peoples.

“Given the institutional purpose of the visit and his busy schedule, unfortunately the Superior General will not offer interviews to the media and related media”, they have pointed out.

By: The Truth of Monagas

