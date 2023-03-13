Home News ‘Supermán’ López blew up and was crowned champion of the Tour of Tolima
News

‘Supermán’ López blew up and was crowned champion of the Tour of Tolima

by admin
‘Supermán’ López blew up and was crowned champion of the Tour of Tolima

Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel López was crowned champion in Return to Tolima. The cyclist who is on a good run after consecrating himself champion of the Return to San Juan and win the time trial in the National Road Championships.

On the penultimate day, ‘Superman’ arrived in first position, in the section of the municipality of Saint Elizabethputting it as new leader of the general classification.

The boyacence, born in Pesca, started the day this Sunday with a lot of energy and kept the lead, which allowed him in the last stage, with a distance of 71 kilometers, will keep this victory after finishing ahead of Rodrigo Contreras and of Christian Camilo Munozwho completed the podium in second and third place, respectively.

In this stage, johan colon got the win after being imposed on the final packaging of the fraction ahead of Jonathan Guatibonza and of diego ochoa.

In the female category, the winner was Lilibeth Chacón, from Merquimia, followed by Jessenia Meneses and Sara Moreno, both from the Colombia Pacto Por El Deporte team.

This year, the most important sporting event in the center and south of the cycling country had the participation of 280 cyclists and more than 30 teams in the male and female branches.

See also  Exclusive|Swedish "Polaris" Medal winner Li Zhiyi talks about mutual learning between China and the West: The beauty of Chinese characters is the same? -Chinanews

You may also like

The Government and the Bank of the Republic...

Jinan Municipal Government Portal Meteorological Disaster Warning and...

Azerbaijan and Armenians of Karabakh, negotiations at risk...

Celebrate National Day of Lake Ilopango and anniversary...

More violent demonstrations and deaths in Peru

The crystalline heart of the Guabizhún lagoon

In Guacochito, hooded individuals murdered a man

Members of the National Committee of the Chinese...

Paper mill warehouse on fire in Lucca plain,...

New recreation areas for the city

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy