Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel López was crowned champion in Return to Tolima. The cyclist who is on a good run after consecrating himself champion of the Return to San Juan and win the time trial in the National Road Championships.

On the penultimate day, ‘Superman’ arrived in first position, in the section of the municipality of Saint Elizabethputting it as new leader of the general classification.

The boyacence, born in Pesca, started the day this Sunday with a lot of energy and kept the lead, which allowed him in the last stage, with a distance of 71 kilometers, will keep this victory after finishing ahead of Rodrigo Contreras and of Christian Camilo Munozwho completed the podium in second and third place, respectively.

In this stage, johan colon got the win after being imposed on the final packaging of the fraction ahead of Jonathan Guatibonza and of diego ochoa.

In the female category, the winner was Lilibeth Chacón, from Merquimia, followed by Jessenia Meneses and Sara Moreno, both from the Colombia Pacto Por El Deporte team.

This year, the most important sporting event in the center and south of the cycling country had the participation of 280 cyclists and more than 30 teams in the male and female branches.