‘Supermán’ López closed the Tour of Colombia with a flourish

The ‘solo’ of Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López in the Tour of Colombia could not end in any other way than with a victory in the last stage, an individual time trial over 42 kilometers in the municipality of La Ceja, Antioquía.

The Boyacá native, who gave up competing in Europe after the problems he had at Movistar and Astana, opted to join Team Medellín, took the lead in the national turn in the prologue and won eight of the nine stages.

The only one who got in the way of his desire to win all the victories was Jonathan Guatibonza.

The one born in Pesca, day after day, showed that he is three steps above or more, with respect to his opponents in the context of Colombian cycling and that if he wanted to, he could still give Colombian cycling many successes in world elite races, such as Giro d’Italia, Tour de France or Vuelta a España.

López’s dominance was such that his rivals in the race decided from the early stages not to fight for the title of the national round, but rather to find the best position on the podium of the general classification.

That was how men of the stature of Wilson Peña, Rodrigo Contreras and Alexander Gil had a separate duel to try to be among the top three in the competition.

In the end, the result of the time trial left the boss of Team Medellín registering a time of 52:19, ahead of Rodrigo Contreras, 52:57, and Aldemar Reyes, with 55:30.

From the beginning

López arrived at this edition of the Tour of Colombia as the great favorite for the title and from the prologue he confirmed himself as such.

The Boyacá native, who was competing for the first time in his professional career in the national tour, prevailed in the 7.8-kilometer section that took place through the streets of Yopal.

“I am happy to be here, making my debut in my first Tour of Colombia and to do it well, to be able to bring that joy to my team. This is just beginning, but we have done well, we have great riders and we are happy and we are going to enjoy it. Every day is important, every day counts and everyone has their importance and hardness, we don’t worry about an exact one, we live day by day”, said ‘Supermán’ then.

It was expected that the second online stage, on Sunday a week ago, would also be won by López, but it was not to be.

The stretch disputed over 197.3 kilometers between Yopal, Aguazul, Tauramena and Monterrey, went to Jonathan Guatibonza, in a tight and exciting package. However, Lopez was in the fight and was second.

López and retained without any problem the leadership of this race, which is organized by the Colombian Cycling Federation and supported by the Ministry of Sport.

The successes of the boyacense were accumulating. On Saturday in Antioquia territory he won again, this time the eighth fraction, in what seemed already a consolidated victory in the general of the Vuelta.

And yesterday he confirmed his supremacy. The differences in the individual general classification were overwhelming. Rodrigo Contreras was 6 minutes and 17 seconds behind, Wilson Peña at 7:12.

Thus, ‘Supermán’ López carried out one of the most categorical performances that can be remembered in the history of the Tour of Colombia, according to the times that were set yesterday in the 42 km time trial stage in the municipality of La Ceja, Antioquia.

After the title won in the Tour of Colombia, ‘Superman’ López will continue working with Team Medellín, preparing for upcoming races and waiting for how his situation in Europe will be resolved, after being fired last year by the Astana team.

