Supermán López unstoppable: relive the victory of the leader of the Tour of Colombia

“The team worked perfectly all day, I have two great teachers Óscar (Sevilla) and Fabio (Duarte)in the end I had good legs and I rewarded the work,” López, 29, the top favorite for the title and who won the prologue of the race on Friday, told reporters.

On this Saturday’s day the runner Jhonatan Restrepo (GW Shimano-Sidermec) fell and later abandoned due to the blow and lacerations all over his body.

In the individual general classification López, a former Astana runner, increased the advantage over his followers and now Duarte, his teammate, loses 27 seconds; Rodrigo Contreras, from Colombia Potencia de Vida, was 28 behind, in third place.

further back, In the fourth square, Robigzon Oyola (Team Medellín) appears, who gives up 30 secondswhile Juan Barbosa (Orgullo Paisa), is 32.

Besides: ‘Superman’ López wins the Tour to Catamarca, Argentina

This is how the Tour of Colombia continues

This Sunday the caravan will move between Tibasosa, in the department of Boyacá, and Gachancipá, a town located 30 kilometers from Bogotá. It will be 160 kilometers, most of them on flat terrain.

The Tour of Colombia will end on June 25 with an individual time trial of 42 kilometers with arrival and departure in the municipality of La Ceja (northwest).

The 73rd Tour of Colombia has a route of 1,411 kilometers through five departments and has foreign teams like the Ecuadorians Team Banco Guayaquil, led by Robinson Chalapud, and Movistar Best, as well as the Mexicans Canel’s Zerouno and Petrolike as great cheerleaders.