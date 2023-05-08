‘Superman’ López wins the Tour to Catamarca, Argentina

The Colombian Miguel Ángel ‘Superman’ López won the International Tour to Catamarca this Sunday after completing the fourth and final stage of the test, which was won by the Italian Samuel Quaranta.

With a total of 13 laps on the Avenida Bicentenario circuit in the provincial capital with a total of 126 kilometers, the fourth stage ended with Quaranta winning the stage and Miguel Ángel ‘Superman’ López as the winner of the test.

This way, The one born in the Colombian city of Pesca ratified his great 2023which already had him as champion of the Vuelta a San Juan, winner of the Colombia Time Trial Championship, two stages of the Vuelta Bantrab, second in the Pan-American Time Trial and a stage in the Gila Tour.

This is how Superman López won the tour to Catamarca

The first Meta Sprint of the fourth stage was given to the third lap with Tomás Moyano of Team Rower, Leison Maca from Team A Manizales second and third Alejandro Saquilán from Catamarca Capital.

In the second Meta SprintTomás Moyano stayed and could not continue. The first was Lesion Maca, second was Alejandro Saquilán and third was Carlos Gutiérrez from Banco Guayaquil.

In a great final Sprint, the winner of the stage was the Italian Samuel Quaranta, followed by Pablo Anchieri from the Uruguay National Team and Cristian Pita from Banco Guayaquil. After the end of the test, the Regularity jersey went to the Italian Samuel Quaranta from the Azzurri National Team.

While Colombian López finished with the Mountain mesh, with what was done in the third stage. His performance at the top reached him to also take that award.

The Argentine Lucas Gaday remained the leader of the Meta Sprint and Team Rower from San Luis took the mesh, while José Aramayo, from Team Pio Rico Alcaldia La Vega, remained at the top of the Sub 23 and took the leader’s mesh for his country.

Cycling calendar in Argentina

The continuity of the international cycling calendar in Argentina will be from next Thursday to Sunday May 14 with the Tour of Formosa in which 144 male cyclists will participatedistributed in 24 teams, representing 12 countries.

It will be held over four stages covering 587 kilometersbeing the first Formosa-Laguna Blanca with 134 kilometers, the second stage Formosa-Laishí and Herradura 135 kilometers and the third stage Formosa-El Colorado 198 kilometers.

The last stage will be run on the Paseo Costanero; the first time trial section and then 100 kilometers. The presence of the teams from Argentina, Italy and Uruguay and teams from Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador, Bolivia, Italy, the Netherlands, Panama, Colombia and Argentina were confirmed.