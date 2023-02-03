Julian Andres Santa

Yesterday the National Road Championships began in Bucaramanga with the individual time trials in all the participating categories of Under-23, female elite and male elite. Undoubtedly the highlight and greatest attraction of the opening day was starring the duel between Miguel Ángel López and Daniel Felipe Martínez, where ‘Supermán’ was crowned the new national champion.

‘Superman’, the champion

“Today more Colombian than ever! Happy to be the new CRI National Champion. Thank you Team Medellín, thank you Bucaramanga @fedeciclismo @ciclismoenlinea”, the Colombian rider wrote on his social networks after finishing in first place with a time of 52:59.

Frank Flórez finished eighth

The only Risaraldian in competition is Frank Flórez who this time participates in the elite category, rubbing shoulders with the best in the country, which is undoubtedly a great experience for the cyclist who in yesterday’s test finished in eighth place with a time of 58:19, 5:20 minutes from the winner.

final positions

Category ladies Sub-23

1. Gabriela Lopez

2.Laura Rojas

3. Carolina Vargas

Elite Damascus

1. Lina Hernandez

2. Diana Penuela

3. Ana Sanabria

Under-23 Category

1. German Gomez

2. Elkin Malaver

3. John Lopez

elite category

1. Miguel Angel Lopez

2. Walter Vargas

3. Rodrigo Contreras

Overall medal table after the IRC

1. Boyaca. 5

2. Antioch. 5

3. Caldas. 1.

4. Santander. 1.

Photo 1.

Miguel Ángel López, national champion in the elite test. Photo courtesy: Cycling online.

Photo 2:

Frank Flórez, the only Risaraldense in competition, finished eighth in the elite. Photo file.