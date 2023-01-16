The National Health Superintendency extended for one year the forced intervention that governs the Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital, in Valledupar, and ordered the inspecting agent to comply with 24 instructions that guarantee continuity in the provision of the service and improve the indicators of management of the main healthcare center in the department of Cesar.

When evaluating the first year of intervention, Supersalud showed that the action plan approved in January 2022 registers progress, since a percentage of the findings have been corrected, however, there are other pending orders in the process. of implementation.

The Superintendency, in order to achieve the structuring and implementation of solutions that have a positive impact on the administrative, financial, legal and assistance components, which, as a whole, allow the identified shortcomings to be overcome, decides to extend the intervention measure for one year.

In the resolution that authorizes the extension of the intervention until January 14, 2024, the Superintendency orders a total of 24 activities that must be developed and implemented to ensure the comprehensive recovery of the hospital.

Among these orders are: strengthening the care process, achieving the reasonableness of the financial statements, managing and improving the billing and collection process, continuing the efforts to recover judicial titles, carrying out a study that analyzes the employment situation and determines the improvements to execute.

In the customized follow-up, institutional improvement is evident in aspects such as the implementation and management of the perinatal maternal route, management of complaints in the times established by law, 68% progress in the accounting debugging plan, development of manuals and controls for assets in custody of the hospital and progress in the implementation of the management model in accordance with the provisions of the civil service.

Likewise, there is a new contracting statute to improve the process of acquisition of goods and services and the construction of a supervision manual, adjusted to the regulations defined by Colombia Compra Eficiente; on the other hand, there is an advance of 18% in the purification of judicial titles. The resolution states that the National Health Superintendence may order the lifting or modification of the intervention measure before the expiration of the established term.

