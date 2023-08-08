Supersalud monitors Asmet Salud

After the forced intervention to administer that the National Health Superintendence ordered the EPS Asmet Salud on May 12, this control entity has carried out nine monitoring tables to review the orders issued in said intervention and monitor situations that affect access of affiliates to health services, especially the delivery of medicines, which is the first cause of complaint since January 2023.

Simultaneously, compliance actions and improvement in the execution of the precautionary measure that has governed this EPS since March of this year are reviewed.

So far, in the five months that Asmet Salud has been under precautionary measure, it has made transfers for $148,082 million, of which $103,604 have been for the private network and $44,478 for the public network in the Valley.

It should be noted that the monthly turnover of the public network grew by 39%, going from $6,892 million to $9,604 million.

Likewise, Supersalud has made 16 additional requirements to this EPS regarding health claims and the subscription, modification or termination of contracts that impact the provision of services or compromise the proper use of public resources of the health system.

The intervening agent, Rafael Manjarrés González, presented, as ordered by the intervention resolution, the work plan which is being analyzed for approval by the Superintendency.

“Part of our work is the control we carry out on the measures we take. It is not just arriving and intervening or ordering a measure, but we must strictly monitor each of the actions that are carried out to guarantee the care of people and defend the proper use of resources,” said Ulahí Beltrán López, Superintendent National Health.

