Superservicios took possession of the Yopal Aqueduct and Sewage Company – news

The Superintendency of Home Public Services ordered the takeover of the Yopal Aqueduct, Sewer and Cleaning Company EICE ESP (EAAAY EICE ESP), given the critical technical, operational, financial and administrative situation that puts the provision of services at risk. under its charge, the execution of investments and the payment of its commercial obligations.

The company has administrative, financial and operational inefficiencies; and its income is insufficient to cover its costs and the execution of investments.

The Superservicios headed by the delegate superintendent (e) for Aqueduct, Sewer and Cleaning, Hugo Guanumen and the director of Intervened and liquidated Entities, Ingrid Paola Prieto, in Yopal, indicated: “The takeover of the EAAAY is an action of administrative nature that seeks to protect the rights of the users of these services in the capital of Casanare, in the face of the difficulties that the company presents. We do this for the good of the citizens of Yopal, both workers and citizens, who are the center of the exercise of democracy in Colombia. That their rights are respected, including their rights to access water, sanitation and sewerage with quality and continuity. “We want the Yopaleños to have a decent life.”

Among the situations evidenced by Superservicios in the EAAAY EICE ESP, which are part of the causes of intervention defined in numerals 59.1 and 59.7 of article 59 of Law 142 of 1994, are:

· The non-execution of $11,345 million in the investments defined in the Regulated Works and Investment Plan (POIR) for replacement and rehabilitation of aqueduct networks for the management of losses and sewage, which is compromising the efficient provision of services. Furthermore, Yopal’s accelerated population growth has the potential to exacerbate the criticality of the situation.

· Failure to comply with the loss indicator. After the entry into operation of the definitive drinking water treatment plant in March 2022, losses went from 12.81 m3 /subscriber/month in the first half of 2022 to 14.77 m3 /subscriber/month for the second half of the same year.

· The company recorded annual operating losses from 2018 to 2022. In the first year, the negative results reached $2,651 million on net income, and the deficit was maintained for the following years. For 2022, operating losses were $1,779 million.

· Increase in the overdue portfolio until it reaches 71% of the total portfolio in 2022.

· Non-compliance of 24.8% of the Management Agreement signed with the superintendency in 2018.

· Risk of suspension of payment of commercial obligations.

Before the company’s staff, the deputy superintendent stated that the commitment of the National Government is to recover the company to protect the user, take care of the public and avoid the liquidation of the company.

Guanumen told the media: “We came here with a fundamental objective and that is to strengthen the company, to save it, to prevent companies from becoming minor funds of the administrations, we must specify a scheme so that the resources that users pay for the rate are allocated to the investment that requires the company. It is a company that can be self-sustaining, we have two months to make a diagnosis and determine what the future intervention modality will be.”

As a special agent of this intervention process, Superservicios appointed Judhy Stella Velásquez Herrera, lawyer and economist, who worked as an advisor to the Superservicios Business Fund. “I come exclusively to work with all employees to make this diagnosis that will allow Superservicios to take measures and save the company. This Government only wants to strengthen the public and this company is public. “We are going to work to achieve the objective and for Yopal to continue with its company, which belongs to all Yopaleños.”

The takeover was formalized through a Resolution with a prior favorable opinion from the Drinking Water and Basic Sanitation Regulation Commission (CRA).

Source: Superintendency of Home Public Services

