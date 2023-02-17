With the participation of the(Superservices),in 11 work areas to advance in the recovery of the critical operational, technical, administrative and financial situation of the Santa Marta Public Services Company (ESSMAR ESP) intervened.

The report presented at a public hearing held today in Santa Marta, is a projected work route in the short and medium term, which arises as a result of the diagnosis made to Essmar by EPM, in which 61 professionals participated for two months.

At this meeting, the superintendent, Dagoberto Quiroga Collazos, He expressed the importance of joining inter-institutional efforts to advance in the implementation of the improvement plan and give a definitive and long-term structural solution to the provision of public aqueduct and sewerage services by Essmar. “The superintendence is in line with the interest of the President of the RepublicGustavo Petro Urregoto find ways to strengthen the company Essmar and achieve its recovery to return it, as soon as possible, to the District administration, ensuring its viability, technical and financial capacity, to guarantee an effective provision of the service to the samariums.”

For his part, Jorge Andrés Carrillo Cardoso, general manager of EPM, highlighted that the presence of the Company with its best practices and expertise allows us to contribute to the development of Santa Marta, “Superservicios chose us for a great challenge, to print all the DNA of EPM to make the operation of ESSMAR viable by improving the indicators of quality service and continuity. As a 100% public company, we will always be willing to contribute so that in the territories progress is made in improving the quality of services for the communities.”

The role of special agent that EPM performs is to act as legal representative and administrator of Essmar, to achieve the assurance and continuity of its corporate purpose.

Also read: “The water in Santa Marta is totally suitable for consumption”: Essmar

The Superintendency will support the development of the Essmar improvement plan with the management of resources for its execution before the National Government, territorial entities, international cooperation organizations, among others. In a first phase, the superintendency already approved resources from its Business Fund for 51,000 million COP.

Likewise, the entity will carry out monthly monitoring of the improvement plan proposed by EPM, and will continue to exercise its functions of inspection, surveillance and control over the provision of services in charge of Essmar.

Diagnosis and Improvement Plan



Based on the diagnosis, EPM presented an improvement plan supported by its best business practices. YoIncludes actions to overcome critical issues in water supply and sewerage services; solid waste management and public lighting. Likewise, for the technical, commercial, administrative, financial and legal operation of Essmar.

Aqueduct and sewage. The diagnosis made by EPM to Essmar showed an improvement in the quality of the water that registered conditions without risk in the last 3 months. Technical and commercial water losses reached 59%, on average for the year 2022, representing approximately 55 billion pesos left unbilled in that period. D.isupdating of the tariff study, lack of the Aqueduct and Sewerage Master Plandelays in infrastructure, absence of the rainwater system that generates overflow of the sewage system.

The improvement plan for these services contemplates the improvement in their quality, coverage and continuity. Other actions include monitoring, cleaning and replacement of sewerage networks, pumping optimization, implementation of a non-revenue water billing program, identification and formalization of users; and search for financing for the construction of wastewater treatment plants.

You may be interested: “We are going to make the Pearl of America a city with a better quality of life”: Essmar



Cleanliness



In terms of toilet, the critical situation of the Palangana sanitary landfill was evidenced. Problems were identified in its operation and leachate management. Regarding the fleet and waste collection equipment, deficiencies were identified in their condition and in their maintenance.

For this service, the actions of the plan contemplate the improvement in the follow-up and adequate control of the concessionaire; identification of investment requirements, accompaniment to the District of Santa Marta in the definition of suitable sites for the disposal of construction and demolition waste. .

Street lighting. The diagnosis shows a high cost of administration, operation and maintenance of the public lighting system. Lack of a business model for this service, and of technical studies on its operation, collection and required investments.

For the public lighting service, the plan contemplates the preparation of the Lighting Master Plan with a five-year projection, and the structuring of a business model, in accordance with current regulations.

Also read: “Essmar is in the ICU, but he still has salvation”: Superservices



other aspects



Essmar presents a portfolio collection of less than 61%, inadequate organizational structure to meet its business purposes as a public service provider, deficiencies in its processes and information systems, large costs for energy consumption, a contracting regime that is not in accordance with its nature, and shortcomings in legal, financial and accounting management.

On these aspects, the improvement plan contemplates the internal ordering of the company to update its administrative structure, and control the risks that affect its integral management and sustainability.