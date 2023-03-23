The Superintendence of Companies informs that the process of judicial intervention of DMG Grupo Holding SA, began as a consequence of the operations of unauthorized massive collection of money from the public carried out by Mr. David Eduardo Helmut Murcia Guzmán and other natural and legal persons.

The exclusive objective of the intervention process is to return the money collected by the intervened subjects, according to the resources and assets that are made available to the process.

The designated intervening agent, María Mercedes Perry Ferreira, recognized 193,302 people affected by the unauthorized collection activity, whose claims amounted to $1,041,631,416,623.

Actions have been carried out aimed at linking all the assets that make up the assets of all the intervened subjects, including cash, for which seizure and seizure proceedings have been carried out on the movable and immovable assets related to the process.

Between money and assets, in the intervention measure of taking possession, $57,284,032,037.07 was seized, while during the intervention measure of judicial liquidation, assets worth $107,243,396,040 have been made available to the process.

Of the amount recognized to those affected, with the money and assets seized in the process, a total of $96,969,092,137 has been returned, broken down as follows: $41,548,190,590 in the measure of taking possession; and $55,420,901,547 throughout the judicial liquidation as an intervention measure.

The appraisal of two real estate assets for a value of $104,764,500 is currently being transferred, which was reported in the second half of 2022. In addition, three lots located on the northern highway of Bogotá were valued at $64,656,262,500 , which could not be adjudicated due to various actions arising within the framework of the process.

The intervention process had been suspended due to the filing of a request for recusal against the trial judge, which was based on alleged criminal complaints and disciplinary complaints filed by the applicant himself against the aforementioned judicial operator. The recusal is a legal figure whose purpose is to determine if there is any circumstance that may affect the impartiality or independence of the judges and brings as a legal consequence the suspension of the process from the moment the request for recusal is presented.

When resolving the challenge, the judge in the process did not accept it and sent it, for information, to the Civil Chamber of the Superior Court of Bogotá. This Corporation, through Order of March 7, 2023, declared it unfounded, which is why the process is no longer suspended.