The Superintendency of Family Subsidy ordered, in a precautionary manner, the total administrative intervention of COMFIAR, the Arauca Family Compensation Fund, for a period of 24 months. In the same decision, the members of the Board of Directors were removed from their posts.

The decision was made after the following findings:

Comfiar signed a contract for the administration of housing subsidy resources with the Agrarian Bank of Colombia for the construction of rural social housing for the displaced population, in the municipalities of Arauquita and Tame, Arauca. Although the contract ended on September 30, 2017, to date it has not been settled because works were carried out with designs that were not approved by the Bank. The Superintendence established that there is no evidence that the savings bank has reported the breach of the contract before any authority, and also used its own resources to avoid lawsuits.

In relation to the financial situation, there are losses because the fund paid $9,300 million pesos for a guardianship ruling against it; In addition, they did not follow up on accounts receivable, nor did they collect accounts, thus affecting the flow of money

In a visit by the Supersubsidio, works were found not consented to by the administrative management at the Los Araguatos Recreational Center, such as excavation and construction of swimming pools, restaurants and entrances, without its endorsement.

In addition, non-legalized advance payments for $96.8 million pesos were made to a construction supplier.

A sum payable to the government of Arauca for $578 million pesos was also found, an entry that was not included in the accounting books.

The measure indicates that “the seriousness and consequent urgency in the immediate adoption of the precautionary measure of total administrative intervention is evident, since the facts described reflect the very serious financial and accounting risk in the family compensation fund of Arauca Comfiar, due to that the provision of services is being affected”.

In the same way, the measure seeks to guarantee the adequate provision of social services to the 56,000 people that make up the population covered by Comfiar Arauca, including affiliates and dependents.

Currently, Comfiar Arauca has affiliates of 2,313 companies that have made contributions during 2023 worth 4,754 million pesos.

The Superintendency of Family Subsidy appointed Adriana Bonilla Morales as a special intervention agent.

Source: Superintendency of Family Subsidy

